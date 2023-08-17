KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2023--
It’s another year of remarkable growth and accomplishments for KaTom Restaurant Supply.
KaTom Restaurant Supply’s dedicated customer care and expansive ecommerce offerings, backed up by a 275,000-square-foot distribution center filled with tens of thousands of items available for same-business-day shipping, fueled the growth that earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for 15 years running. (Photo: Business Wire)
The company made the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for an astounding 15 th consecutive year and is on pace to reach $500,000,000 in sales for the first time.
“To give you some perspective on that accomplishment, the first time we made the list we had annual revenue of $12.6 million,” said President, Founder, and CEO, Patricia Bible. “That means over 15 years, we have grown by almost 4,000 percent.”
Bible runs the family-owned business with her daughter, Paula Chesworth, and son, Charley Bible. Paula oversees eCommerce, which accounts for more than 40 percent of all sales. Charley leads Business Development.
KaTom conducts sales throughout all 50 states in addition to Puerto Rico and several international destinations. Even when the pandemic hit and large segments of the foodservice industry were closed, the business still achieved record growth.
“People were still eating,” said Bible. “But where they ate changed. Healthcare facilities, among others, had much larger demands and we were able to help them meet those demands.”
“In addition, restaurants that had never sold to-go food before found that to be a significant revenue stream,” said Charley Bible. “That required to-go packaging, disposable utensils, and a new higher demand for sanitation supplies in the front of house. Kitchens have always met the highest standards.”
“We also found that restaurants that were closed realized it was a time they could upgrade equipment without taking the kitchen out of service,” said Chesworth. “Equipment now can be smaller, more energy efficient and do more things. Cooking technology has advanced.”
KaTom was founded in the Bible family's garage in Morristown, Tennessee with a handful of employees. The company's current headquarters in Kodak, Tennessee was purchased in 2012 and now accommodates a workforce of 250 employees and 275,000 square feet of warehouse space.
Although independent restaurants comprise a significant portion of the company's customer base, KaTom works closely with local and national businesses spanning a variety of industries. The company's portfolio includes well-known travel centers and chain restaurants, as well as universities and hospitals across the country.
“We focus on Destination Excellence,” said Patricia Bible. “I think the whole team here believes we can keep growing and get to at least $1 billion.”
