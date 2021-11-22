SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2021--
Kava Labs™, the primary and non-custodial developer of the Kava network, announces a partnership with Celer Network to integrate Celer’s cBridge.
The cBridge integration is underway, and is aimed at cost-efficient bridging of assets between Kava and a variety of other high-demand chains, including Ethereum, Ethereum Layer-2, and any other EVM-compatible chains.
“Taking DeFi mainstream will mean making it as easy as possible for users to move their capital between chains and begin earning with it,” said Scott Stuart, CEO of Kava Labs. “Integrating cBridge with Kava is hugely exciting, because it opens up a whole new set of ways for that to happen.”
Using a unique combination of a Generalized State Channel and Layer-2 Rollup, Celer Network delivers highly efficient scaling and bridging between networks and layers. The partnership with Kava Labs will focus initially on integrating cBridge 2.0 with Kava. In the future, Kava and Celer will explore more opportunities for cross-chain transfers between EVM chains and Cosmos chains.
“As believers in the flourishing multi-chain world, we are excited to collaborate with Kava Labs to bring Celer cBridge onto the Kava network,” said Celer Cofounder Mo Dong, “We hope this initial asset bridging integration can build an onramp for both users and developers to the Kava ecosystem quickly and at low cost. We look forward to more exciting generalized bridging functionality integration in the future.”
About Kava Labs
Kava Labs is the primary contributor to the Kava Network and a suite of DeFi protocols that are powered by it. The mission of Kava Labs is to create a secure, scalable home for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) through a combination of powerful Layer-1 architecture, institutional-grade security, and user experience-driven design.
About Celer Network
Celer Network is a layer-2 scaling platform that brings fast, secure and low-cost blockchain applications on Ethereum, Polkadot and other blockchains to mass adoption. Celer launched the world’s first Generalized State Channel Network and continues to push the frontier of Layer-2 scaling with advanced Rollup technology. Core applications and middleware like cBridge, layer2.finance, and more ecosystem applications built on Celer have attracted large audiences in the DeFi, blockchain interoperability, and gaming spaces.
To learn more about the Kava ecosystem: https://bit.ly/Kava_Ecosystem
To register your project: https://www.kava.io/ecosystem
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005820/en/
CONTACT: Martin Allen Frosage
+1.650.489.5124
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SECURITY BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Kava Labs
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/22/2021 08:55 AM/DISC: 11/22/2021 08:55 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005820/en