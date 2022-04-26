CHICAGO & NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
Kayne Anderson Private Credit (“KAPC”), the middle market private credit group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., announced today it had successfully closed the firm’s fourth middle market senior credit fund, Kayne Senior Credit Fund IV (“KSCF IV”). Over the last two years, KAPC has now raised over $4.5 billion of investable capital across Kayne Senior Credit Fund IV & IV-B, two private business development companies (“BDC”), separately managed accounts and other vehicles investing alongside the fund from a diverse group of leading institutional and individual investors including insurance companies, pension funds, foundations and endowments, family offices, and ultra-high-net worth.
“Kayne Anderson’s private credit platform continues to grow with new product offerings for our investors and the continued ability to offer reliable capital solutions to our clients,” said Doug Goodwillie, co-head of Kayne Private Credit. “Throughout our history, we have customized numerous vehicles and structures for various client types, inclusive of insurance, high-net worth, endowment, offshore and pension investors to most efficiently address tax, ERISA, NAIC ratings and other considerations. We are excited about the recent closing of this fund and customized SMA/ fund-of-one structures so that we can work with investors to provide superior risk-adjusted returns in a structure that best fits our clients’ needs.”
Ken Leonard, co-head of Kayne Anderson Private Credit commented, “We appreciate our limited partners continued confidence in us. Over the last ten years at Kayne, we have successfully grown our platform into one of the leading providers of senior secured capital. The team now has 30 professionals in Chicago and New York and had a record year in 2021 having invested over $2.0 billion into 58 companies.”
Al Rabil, CEO of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors said, “While we continue to believe that private credit is an attractive risk-adjusted asset class in all environments, we think it is particularly well suited to today’s challenges given the floating rate nature of the investments, high current income and senior secured position in the capital structure.”
About Kayne Anderson Private Credit
Kayne Anderson Private Credit’s strategy is consistent with the team’s multi-decade track record in direct lending, which generates attractive, risk-adjusted returns by making private loans to niche-dominant, middle market companies with strong cash flows. KAPC focuses on providing loans to middle market companies (borrowers with typically $7.5-$50.0 million of EBITDA). These loans are typically senior secured, floating rate and conservatively structured with covenants. Since 2011, the KAPC team has deployed over $8.5 billion in direct lending commitments across 267 investments in 149 portfolio companies.
About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on real estate, credit, infrastructure/energy, renewables, and growth equity. Kayne’s investment philosophy is to pursue niches, with an emphasis on cash flow, where our knowledge and sourcing advantages enable us to deliver above average, risk-adjusted investment returns. As responsible stewards of capital, Kayne’s philosophy extends to promoting responsible investment practices and sustainable business practices to create long-term value for our investors. Kayne manages over $31 billion in assets (as of 3/31/22) for institutional investors, family offices, high net worth and retail clients and employs over 325 professionals in five core offices across the U.S.
