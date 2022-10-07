AURORA, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its model homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a new enclave of paired homes within a popular Aurora, Colorado master plan. Sky Ranch Villas is located at East Airpark Road and North Monaghan Road, providing easy access to Interstate 70, E-470, downtown Denver, the Denver International Airport and Denver Tech Center. The new community is just a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment at Southlands Shopping Center and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. Homeowners will also enjoy the master plan’s amenities, which include a park, children’s playground and planned trail system with over 5,000 acres of open space.
KB Home announces the debut of its model homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a new community in Aurora, Colorado.
The low maintenance paired homes at Sky Ranch Villas showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, private side yards and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,900 square feet.
“Sky Ranch Villas is located within a popular master plan convenient to Interstate 70 and E-470, providing easy access to downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center, Denver International Airport, shopping, dining and entertainment. The new neighborhood also hosts several amenities, including a park, children’s playground and planned trail system with over 5,000 acres of open space,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “As with other KB Home communities, Sky Ranch Villas provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”
KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.
Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.
The Sky Ranch Villas sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $430,000s.
For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.
About KB Home
KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.
