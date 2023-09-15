PUYALLUP, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2023--
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Liberty Ridge, its newest community situated within the highly desirable Sunrise master plan in Pierce County near historic Puyallup, Washington. The new homes at Liberty Ridge at Sunrise are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans offer up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Homeowners will appreciate the coveted Puyallup School District as well as the family friendly amenities, including several parks, greenbelts and walking/biking paths.
KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community within the desirable Sunrise master plan in Pierce County, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.
“We are pleased to offer Seattle-area homebuyers spacious new homes in the popular Sunrise master plan that live bigger for less,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “Homeowners will appreciate the highly rated Puyallup School District as well as the master plan’s family friendly amenities, which include several parks, greenbelts and walking/biking paths. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”
Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.
Liberty Ridge at Sunrise’s commuter-friendly location offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The community is situated in Pierce County, approximately 10 miles southeast of Tacoma, and provides convenient access to the Sounder train, Interstate 5, Highway 167 and Seattle’s major employment centers, including Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Liberty Ridge at Sunrise is close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Puyallup and South Hill as well as family friendly venues, including the Washington State Fair, Tacoma Museum District and Tacoma Dome. Families will appreciate being walking distance to Sunrise Park, which features a splash pad, zip line, dog park, walking trails, ball fields and covered pavilions. The new neighborhood is also just a short drive to outdoor recreation at Mount Rainier National Park, Puget Sound and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.
The Liberty Ridge at Sunrise sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins in the $580,000s.
About KB Home
KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first national builder to make a broad commitment to building ENERGY STAR ® certified homes, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and KB Home has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.
