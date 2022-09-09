TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Vista Del Oro Reserve and Horizon, two new-home communities in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. The new homes at Vista Del Oro are situated at the northwest corner of Overton Road and La Cholla Boulevard, close to Interstate 10 and providing easy access to downtown Tucson, Oro Valley’s major employment centers and popular shopping, dining and entertainment at La Encantada, Oro Valley Marketplace and Casas Adobes Plaza. The communities boast scenic views of the Santa Catalina Mountains and are just minutes away from outdoor recreation at Omni ® Tucson National Resort and Golf Course, the nationally recognized Oro Valley/Tucson Loop Bike Path and Catalina State Park. Vista Del Oro is zoned for Amphitheater Public Schools, and homeowners will appreciate the proximity to local schools.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005088/en/
KB Home announces the grand opening of its Vista Del Oro communities in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. (Photo: Business Wire)
The new one- and two-story homes at Vista Del Oro Reserve showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and flexible den and loft spaces. The homes feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,600 square feet. Pricing begins from the $370,000s.
Vista Del Oro Horizon offers a selection of popular one-story floor plans that blend attractive design features like beautiful kitchens, large bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage. The homes feature up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,300 square feet. Pricing begins from the $420,000s.
“The new homes at Vista Del Oro Reserve and Horizon are situated in a popular Northwest Tucson location, close to Interstate 10 and providing easy access to downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. Homeowners will enjoy the proximity to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “As with other KB Home communities, our Vista Del Oro communities provide home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”
KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.
Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.
The Vista Del Oro Reserve and Horizon sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $370,000s and $430,000s, respectively.
For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.
About KB Home
KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005088/en/
CONTACT: Craig LeMessurier, KB Home
925-580-1583
KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERIOR DESIGN ARCHITECTURE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS LANDSCAPE
SOURCE: KB Home
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/09/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/09/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005088/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.