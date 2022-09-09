THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/
KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Windsong showcases a wide selection of one- and two-story homes that blend attractive design features like beautiful kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and generous loft and den spaces. The community’s floor plans feature up to seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,800 square feet. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s beautiful views of the Rocky Mountains as well as the future amenities, which will include parks and miles of walking trails.
“Windsong is situated in the highly desirable city of Thornton, convenient to Interstate 25 and E-470 and close to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. The new community offers views of the Rocky Mountains and will host several future amenities, including parks and miles of walking trails,” said Randy Carpenter President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “As with other KB Home communities, Windsong provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”
KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.
Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.
The Windsong sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $560,000s.
For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.
About KB Home
KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/
CONTACT: For Further Information:
Craig LeMessurier, KB Home
925-580-1583
KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING REIT LANDSCAPE INTERIOR DESIGN SOFTWARE BUILDING SYSTEMS ARCHITECTURE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: KB Home
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/09/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/09/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.