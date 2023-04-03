LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 3, 2023--
KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2023 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.
“We’re honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s most trustworthy companies. This acknowledgment underscores our long-standing commitment to delivering industry-leading customer satisfaction as well as nurturing a culture of trust, collaboration, honesty and excellence,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This distinction is also a testament to the relationships we build with our homebuyers and the dedication and passion the entire KB Home team has for helping our customers realize the dream of homeownership.”
The companies on the 2023 Most Trustworthy list were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies in three main public pillars: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. All public and private companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue of more than $500 million were considered in the study. The 700 most trusted companies across 23 industries were selected based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted.
About KB Home
KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.
