DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2023--
KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI), a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced the appointment of Marykay Marchigiani as Chief Financial Officer and Sigma Mostafa, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. The additions will allow KBI to fulfill its growth strategy of becoming a next-generation CDMO.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005266/en/
Marykay Marchigiani, KBI Biopharma CFO (Photo: Business Wire)
Marchigiani is a Certified Public Accountant who joins KBI with over two decades of executive financial and strategic leadership. She has driven results in numerous functional areas and industries, including biotechnology, manufacturing, public accounting, commercial and government contracting, and management consulting. She has a comprehensive background in financial planning and policy. Prior to KBI, she served as the Global Chief Financial Officer at Advanced Bioscience Laboratories. In addition, she served as CFO of the Battelle National Biodefense Institute (BNBI) and Censeo Consulting Group. She also held senior financial roles at MedImmune, LLC, and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).
"We are so fortunate to be adding a CFO of Marykay's caliber to the KBI executive team," said J.D. Mowery, KBI Biopharma and Selexis SA CEO. "Her abilities as an inspiring people leader able to leverage her deep experience allows her to ingrain accountability in teams. Marykay will be an integral part of KBI, taking a major step forward in our journey. "
Marchigiani will lead KBI's finance functions in her role, guiding the company's financial policy, planning, and practice.
"I am excited to join the exceptional team at KBI and am impressed by the company's commitment to continuous innovation for its customers and their patients around the globe," said Marchigiani. "I look forward to contributing my financial and strategic expertise so our impact remains strong."
Mostafa was previously KBI's Senior Vice President and Site Head for its largest site. She has a 13-year tenure at the company, building KBI's North Carolina mammalian process and analytical development departments from a five program per year to a 50 program per year organization and recruiting and mentoring a best-in-class team of scientists. In supporting the accelerated growth of KBI, Mostafa led the development of a world-class high throughput CDMO infrastructure and platform which incorporated advanced automation for end-to-end process tracking and quality control. As KBI's newly created position of Chief Scientific Officer, she will leverage her rich technical expertise in analytics, cell line development, and process development to lead KBI's innovation globally. She will oversee Analytical Services, Process Development, and Cell Line Development while also helping to build out Research and Development and Technology Development functions within KBI that will help support the overall JSR Life Sciences ecosystem.
Mowery said, "For our team and partners, who know our KBI reputation well, Sigma is one of the key individuals they point to for having built that foundation. Elevating Sigma to our executive team will provide her an even bigger platform to help lead KBI into the future by ensuring our offerings are constantly at the forefront of our industry."
Mostafa said, "We have a very strong technical engine that I plan to rev up to offer our customers unparalleled services in cell line development, process development, and analytical sciences. As KBI's Chief Scientific Officer, I aim to deliver the most advanced technology solutions and the highest customer satisfaction."
About KBI Biopharma, Inc.
KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global partners with eight locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005266/en/
CONTACT: KBI Biopharma, Inc. Company Inquiries
Leah Farmer
KBI Biopharma, Inc.
lfarmer@kbibiopharma.comKBI Biopharma, Inc. Media Inquiries
Blair Ciecko
CG Life
KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: KBI Biopharma, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/10/2023 07:30 AM/DISC: 05/10/2023 07:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005266/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.