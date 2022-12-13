KBS & Transwestern Partner for Seventh Year to Support Wreaths Across America

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--
KBS and Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announced the companies partnered for the seventh consecutive year to support Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit that honors fallen U.S. soldiers by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,400 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
“Since 2015, Transwestern and KBS have helped sponsor more than 38,200 wreaths,” said Tom Lawyer, President of Transwestern Real Estate Services. “We’re proud to continue supporting Wreaths Across America’s tremendous initiative and honor our fallen soldiers and their families.”
The KBS and Transwestern fundraising campaign ran during the month of November. A $15 donation sponsors one wreath with 100% of proceeds going directly to Wreaths Across America. The companies will match contributions up to 2,000 wreaths. This year, the companies collected donations at 13 KBS-owned properties where Transwestern provides property management services. Transwestern and KBS raised $30,210 and made a matching contribution of 1,511 wreaths.
“We are proud to continually support Wreaths Across America in their mission to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach future generations about the value of freedom,” said Marc DeLuca, CEO and Regional President, Eastern United States for KBS. “Thank you to our generous tenants and employees whose contributions allow us to pay tribute each year.”
On National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, December 17, volunteers from Transwestern and KBS will gather at Arlington National Cemetery and participating locations to place live balsam wreaths on veteran headstones as a demonstration of respect, gratitude, and remembrance. Those interested in volunteering can sign up on the Wreaths Across America website.
