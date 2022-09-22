Keebler, Mother's, and Utz Bring New Excitement With Sweet and Salty Variety Multipacks!

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--
Building on the relationship previously announced in 2021, the sweet & salty snack food experts at Keebler ® and Mother's ® have teamed up with Utz Brands, Inc., one of the fastest-growing brand platforms in salty snacks sales, to create unbeatable grab & go variety multipacks. With an ever-growing demand for snack food variety offerings, this partnership aligns innovative category leaders with their iconic brand portfolios and significant retail reach to form a winning combination!
Keebler, Mother's, and Utz unite with Sweet & Salty Variety Multipacks! You'll love'm! Source: Keebler, Mother's, Utz Brands, Inc.
Available NOW in leading retailers across the U.S., the combined Keebler ®, Mother's ®, and Utz ® variety multipacks are competitively priced and come in convenient 12, 20, and 30 count offerings. There's also a 40 count available online at Amazon.com and Boxed.com, ideal for the home pantry.
Variety multipacks come with individual packages of household favorites, including Keebler® Fudge Stripes™ Minis, Keebler® Chips Deluxe® Minis, Mother's® Circus Animal® Cookies, Utz® Oven Baked Mini Specials Pretzels, Utz® White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn, and Utz ® Mini Cheese Balls. They'll satisfy every craving, whether sweet or salty!
" This partnership brings two sweet and salty snacking powerhouses together to deliver the best of both worlds, " said Fabio Caldera, SVP Marketing Cookies, Cones & Crusts, Keebler Company. " This innovative partnership gets our beloved snacks into the hands of more consumers, bringing something exciting to existing customers while also creating new fans of all three brands. "
"With an ever-growing demand for snack food variety offerings, the Keebler, Mother's, and Utz partnership is well-positioned to leverage household favorite brands in an easy-to-carry, easy-to-store, variety multipack. With this winning combination of brands, there's an indulgent snack for everyone in the family!" said Bill Blubaugh, SVP Marketing & Communications, Utz Brands, Inc.
About UtzBrands, Inc.
Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.
After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX
About Keebler
The Keebler elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies®, and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social ( Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube ).
About Mother's Cookies
Since 1914, Mother's has been sparking celebrations and creating moments of cookie joy. From helping families celebrate holidays to becoming an after-school snack staple to inspiring delicious dessert recipes, Mother's has been there for all the sweet moments, baking memories into every bite. Mother's extensive cookie portfolio includes Mother's® Circus Animal®, Mother's® Chocolate Chip Cookies, Mother's® Coconut Cocadas®, Mother's® Double Fudge Cookies, Mother's® English Tea® Cookies, Mother's® Taffy® Dulce de Leche, Mother's® Iced Oatmeal Cookies, Mother's® Oatmeal Cookies, and Mother's® Peanut Butter Gauchos Cookies.
