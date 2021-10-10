1st-$29,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Myuddermamasapaint (L), 121J. Rocco, Jr.8-6-2Roddina Barrett
2Cotswold's Way (L), 121J. Burke6-x-xJimmy Corrigan
3Timeforawoodford (L), 124B. Hernandez, Jr.10-7-6Ian Wilkes
4Philly Cheese (L), 121S. Doyle6-6-7Eduardo Caramori
5Bassett (L), 121J. Court5-6-4Thomas Vance
6Road Bible (L), 121A. Martinez2-3-7Kelli Martinez

2nd-$32,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1War Eagle's Love (L), 112A. Calleja3-3-5Anthony Stephen
2Miss Commish (L), 122J. Riquelme1-3-1Lon Wiggins
3Long Monday (L), 118J. Burke1-8-10Justin Wojczynski
4Sunday Scheming (L), 122A. Achard2-2-6Ethan West
5A Little Flyer (L), 111T. Canuto2-1-4Ismael Bahena
6Trendy Neve (L), 122S. Doyle5-5-3Kevin Noltemeyer
7Dutch Treat (L), 122J. Talamo6-6-5Randy Morse

3rd-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Carmichael (L), 124R. Bejarano2-3-8Victoria Oliver
2Realm of Law (L), 120J. Rosario7-3-3Chad Brown
3Constitutional Law (L), 120F. Prat3-x-xMichael McCarthy
4Cool Comedian (L), 120F. Geroux2-4-11Edward Vaughan
5Preseli's Tale (L), 124T. Gaffalione2-7-10Dallas Stewart
6Waxman (L), 120J. Velazquez2-x-xTodd Pletcher

4th-$41,000, Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Shez Stuck Up (L), 121R. Santana, Jr.6-3-1Bernard McDonnell
2Sweet Queen Bee (L), 118T. Gaffalione5-4-7Philip Sims
3Off We Go (L), 118M. Pedroza6-5-5Eric Foster
4Airborne Gal (L), 118G. Corrales1-x-xRaymond Handal
5My My Munny (L), 118M. Mena7-1-2Wayne Catalano
6Ship It (L), 118B. Hernandez, Jr.1-4-4Kenneth McPeek
7Irrepressible (L), 121J. Rocco, Jr.6-1-2Miguel Vera

5th-$90,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds (NW1 S TL), Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bodenheimer , 118F. Arrieta9-9-4Valorie Lund
2Into the Sunrise (L), 118J. Rosario4-3-1Wesley Ward
3Ricochet (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.2-5-4Kelsey Danner
4Bob's Edge (L), 118A. Beschizza4-4-1J. Jones
5Barrister Tom (L), 118J. Talamo13-4-6Michael Ewing
6City Drifter (L), 118J. Lopez1-1-1Christopher Davis
7Mamba On Three (L), 118M. Mena4-1-6Carlos David

6th-$37,000, Maiden Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mrs. Nushi , 119A. Beschizza10-3-xJ. Jones
2Masterful Mistress , 119J. Graham5-9-5Steve Manley
3Big Bugg's Girl , 119C. Lanerie9-x-xBen Colebrook
4Call Me Penny , 119A. Gomezx-x-xEduardo Caramori
5Scenic View , 119F. Gerouxx-x-xBrad Cox
6Murgatroyd , 119J. Padron-Barcenas10-7-6Adolfo Macias
7Becauseofthebrave , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.6-x-xKenneth McPeek
8Alittlesliceof Pie , 119J. Talamox-x-xEddie Kenneally

7th-$90,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW3$ X), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Winter Sunset (L), 122F. Geroux6-2-6Wayne Catalano
2Curly Ruth (L), 124A. Beschizza1-2-2Eddie Kenneally
3Breeze Rider (L), 124J. Talamo1-1-5Steve Manley
4Bacchanalia (L), 122R. Santana, Jr.4-3-8Brendan Walsh
5Sweet Melania (L), 122J. Velazquez2-3-9Todd Pletcher
6Good Fight (L), 122C. Hernandez7-6-2Philip Sims
7Enola Gay (L), 124J. Leparoux1-9-9Claude McGaughey III
8Whimsical Muse (L), 122T. Gaffalione2-2-1Michael Maker
9Joy Epifora (L), 122J. Graham4-2-2Ignacio Correas, IV
10Alta's Award (L), 122J. Rosario3-1-3Steven Asmussen
11Market Rumor (L), 122C. Landeros2-1-2Ian Wilkes

8th-$86,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Gerri B (L), 121J. Rocco, Jr.4-3-3Kelsey Danner
2Center Aisle (L), 121J. Rosario3-3-3Paulo Lobo
3Roc's Princess (L), 118F. Geroux6-3-4William Gowan
4Fabricate (L), 118J. Leparoux6-3-3Ian Wilkes
5Silver Strand (L), 120J. Velazquez1-x-xWilliam Mott
6Duplicitous (L), 121R. Gutierrez2-3-4Wesley Hawley
7Code Name Kate (L), 118M. Murrill10-6-1Chris Hartman
8La Tourista (L), 118E. Morales3-4-4German Vasquez, Sr.

9th-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

Buffalo Trace Franklin County Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1She's So Special , 120F. Prat2-5-7Wayne Catalano
2Ambassador Luna , 120J. Graham8-5-3Ben Colebrook
3Lagertha , 120H. Berrios3-2-1Amador Sanchez
4Campanelle , 122J. Rosario12-1-4Wesley Ward
5In Good Spirits , 122J. Velazquez1-2-4Albert Stall, Jr.
6Catch a Bid , 120T. Gaffalione2-1-2Joe Sharp
7Lead Guitar , 120R. Santana, Jr.2-7-1George Weaver
8Violenza , 120C. Landeros6-1-3Ian Wilkes
9Elle Z , 120M. Murrill2-1-9Chris Hartman
10Yes It's Ginger , 120M. Pedroza9-1-1Gregory Foley
11Signify , 120F. Geroux1-2-3Rodolphe Brisset
12Change of Control , 122C. Hernandez10-3-1Michelle Lovell

10th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cupid's Strike , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.x-x-xKenneth McPeek
2Malibu Kendall , 119R. Santana, Jr.2-x-xSteven Asmussen
3Ocean Size , 119J. Leparoux3-2-xIgnacio Correas, IV
4Enchanted Trail , 119J. Talamox-x-xHelen Pitts
5Champagne Sister , 119C. Laneriex-x-xKenneth McPeek
6Take a Stand , 119R. Bejarano9-x-xVictoria Oliver
7Fast and Flirty , 119M. Garciax-x-xBrendan Walsh
8Red Hot Mama , 119T. Gaffalione4-6-xDallas Stewart
9La Bombonera , 119F. Geroux5-x-xBrad Cox
10Golden Sights , 119C. Landeros2-2-5Rodolphe Brisset

