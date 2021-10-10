1st-$29,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Myuddermamasapaint (L), 121
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|8-6-2
|Roddina Barrett
|2
|Cotswold's Way (L), 121
|J. Burke
|6-x-x
|Jimmy Corrigan
|3
|Timeforawoodford (L), 124
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|10-7-6
|Ian Wilkes
|4
|Philly Cheese (L), 121
|S. Doyle
|6-6-7
|Eduardo Caramori
|5
|Bassett (L), 121
|J. Court
|5-6-4
|Thomas Vance
|6
|Road Bible (L), 121
|A. Martinez
|2-3-7
|Kelli Martinez
2nd-$32,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|War Eagle's Love (L), 112
|A. Calleja
|3-3-5
|Anthony Stephen
|2
|Miss Commish (L), 122
|J. Riquelme
|1-3-1
|Lon Wiggins
|3
|Long Monday (L), 118
|J. Burke
|1-8-10
|Justin Wojczynski
|4
|Sunday Scheming (L), 122
|A. Achard
|2-2-6
|Ethan West
|5
|A Little Flyer (L), 111
|T. Canuto
|2-1-4
|Ismael Bahena
|6
|Trendy Neve (L), 122
|S. Doyle
|5-5-3
|Kevin Noltemeyer
|7
|Dutch Treat (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|6-6-5
|Randy Morse
3rd-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Carmichael (L), 124
|R. Bejarano
|2-3-8
|Victoria Oliver
|2
|Realm of Law (L), 120
|J. Rosario
|7-3-3
|Chad Brown
|3
|Constitutional Law (L), 120
|F. Prat
|3-x-x
|Michael McCarthy
|4
|Cool Comedian (L), 120
|F. Geroux
|2-4-11
|Edward Vaughan
|5
|Preseli's Tale (L), 124
|T. Gaffalione
|2-7-10
|Dallas Stewart
|6
|Waxman (L), 120
|J. Velazquez
|2-x-x
|Todd Pletcher
4th-$41,000, Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Shez Stuck Up (L), 121
|R. Santana, Jr.
|6-3-1
|Bernard McDonnell
|2
|Sweet Queen Bee (L), 118
|T. Gaffalione
|5-4-7
|Philip Sims
|3
|Off We Go (L), 118
|M. Pedroza
|6-5-5
|Eric Foster
|4
|Airborne Gal (L), 118
|G. Corrales
|1-x-x
|Raymond Handal
|5
|My My Munny (L), 118
|M. Mena
|7-1-2
|Wayne Catalano
|6
|Ship It (L), 118
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|1-4-4
|Kenneth McPeek
|7
|Irrepressible (L), 121
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|6-1-2
|Miguel Vera
5th-$90,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds (NW1 S TL), Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bodenheimer , 118
|F. Arrieta
|9-9-4
|Valorie Lund
|2
|Into the Sunrise (L), 118
|J. Rosario
|4-3-1
|Wesley Ward
|3
|Ricochet (L), 118
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|2-5-4
|Kelsey Danner
|4
|Bob's Edge (L), 118
|A. Beschizza
|4-4-1
|J. Jones
|5
|Barrister Tom (L), 118
|J. Talamo
|13-4-6
|Michael Ewing
|6
|City Drifter (L), 118
|J. Lopez
|1-1-1
|Christopher Davis
|7
|Mamba On Three (L), 118
|M. Mena
|4-1-6
|Carlos David
6th-$37,000, Maiden Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mrs. Nushi , 119
|A. Beschizza
|10-3-x
|J. Jones
|2
|Masterful Mistress , 119
|J. Graham
|5-9-5
|Steve Manley
|3
|Big Bugg's Girl , 119
|C. Lanerie
|9-x-x
|Ben Colebrook
|4
|Call Me Penny , 119
|A. Gomez
|x-x-x
|Eduardo Caramori
|5
|Scenic View , 119
|F. Geroux
|x-x-x
|Brad Cox
|6
|Murgatroyd , 119
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|10-7-6
|Adolfo Macias
|7
|Becauseofthebrave , 119
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|6-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|8
|Alittlesliceof Pie , 119
|J. Talamo
|x-x-x
|Eddie Kenneally
7th-$90,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW3$ X), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Winter Sunset (L), 122
|F. Geroux
|6-2-6
|Wayne Catalano
|2
|Curly Ruth (L), 124
|A. Beschizza
|1-2-2
|Eddie Kenneally
|3
|Breeze Rider (L), 124
|J. Talamo
|1-1-5
|Steve Manley
|4
|Bacchanalia (L), 122
|R. Santana, Jr.
|4-3-8
|Brendan Walsh
|5
|Sweet Melania (L), 122
|J. Velazquez
|2-3-9
|Todd Pletcher
|6
|Good Fight (L), 122
|C. Hernandez
|7-6-2
|Philip Sims
|7
|Enola Gay (L), 124
|J. Leparoux
|1-9-9
|Claude McGaughey III
|8
|Whimsical Muse (L), 122
|T. Gaffalione
|2-2-1
|Michael Maker
|9
|Joy Epifora (L), 122
|J. Graham
|4-2-2
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|10
|Alta's Award (L), 122
|J. Rosario
|3-1-3
|Steven Asmussen
|11
|Market Rumor (L), 122
|C. Landeros
|2-1-2
|Ian Wilkes
8th-$86,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Gerri B (L), 121
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|4-3-3
|Kelsey Danner
|2
|Center Aisle (L), 121
|J. Rosario
|3-3-3
|Paulo Lobo
|3
|Roc's Princess (L), 118
|F. Geroux
|6-3-4
|William Gowan
|4
|Fabricate (L), 118
|J. Leparoux
|6-3-3
|Ian Wilkes
|5
|Silver Strand (L), 120
|J. Velazquez
|1-x-x
|William Mott
|6
|Duplicitous (L), 121
|R. Gutierrez
|2-3-4
|Wesley Hawley
|7
|Code Name Kate (L), 118
|M. Murrill
|10-6-1
|Chris Hartman
|8
|La Tourista (L), 118
|E. Morales
|3-4-4
|German Vasquez, Sr.
9th-$150,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
Buffalo Trace Franklin County Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|She's So Special , 120
|F. Prat
|2-5-7
|Wayne Catalano
|2
|Ambassador Luna , 120
|J. Graham
|8-5-3
|Ben Colebrook
|3
|Lagertha , 120
|H. Berrios
|3-2-1
|Amador Sanchez
|4
|Campanelle , 122
|J. Rosario
|12-1-4
|Wesley Ward
|5
|In Good Spirits , 122
|J. Velazquez
|1-2-4
|Albert Stall, Jr.
|6
|Catch a Bid , 120
|T. Gaffalione
|2-1-2
|Joe Sharp
|7
|Lead Guitar , 120
|R. Santana, Jr.
|2-7-1
|George Weaver
|8
|Violenza , 120
|C. Landeros
|6-1-3
|Ian Wilkes
|9
|Elle Z , 120
|M. Murrill
|2-1-9
|Chris Hartman
|10
|Yes It's Ginger , 120
|M. Pedroza
|9-1-1
|Gregory Foley
|11
|Signify , 120
|F. Geroux
|1-2-3
|Rodolphe Brisset
|12
|Change of Control , 122
|C. Hernandez
|10-3-1
|Michelle Lovell
10th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cupid's Strike , 119
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|2
|Malibu Kendall , 119
|R. Santana, Jr.
|2-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
|3
|Ocean Size , 119
|J. Leparoux
|3-2-x
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|4
|Enchanted Trail , 119
|J. Talamo
|x-x-x
|Helen Pitts
|5
|Champagne Sister , 119
|C. Lanerie
|x-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|6
|Take a Stand , 119
|R. Bejarano
|9-x-x
|Victoria Oliver
|7
|Fast and Flirty , 119
|M. Garcia
|x-x-x
|Brendan Walsh
|8
|Red Hot Mama , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|4-6-x
|Dallas Stewart
|9
|La Bombonera , 119
|F. Geroux
|5-x-x
|Brad Cox
|10
|Golden Sights , 119
|C. Landeros
|2-2-5
|Rodolphe Brisset
