1st-$29,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Laura's Angle (L), 120
|J. McKee
|2-7-2
|Norman Cash
|2
|I'm Stylin (L), 120
|F. Geroux
|2-2-3
|Clarke Vesty
|3
|Madam Pie (L), 124
|R. Santana, Jr.
|4-6-4
|Steven Asmussen
|4
|Hostile Princess (L), 120
|J. Talamo
|7-6-11
|Michelle Nihei
|5
|Eida's Storm (L), 120
|C. Diaz
|3-4-8
|Juan Aguirre
|6
|Frontier Dynasty , 117
|M. Martin
|3-3-2
|Sarah Hamilton
|7
|Forgot Password (L), 120
|J. Graham
|3-5-2
|Stephen Lyster
|8
|Sua Sorella (L), 120
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|9-3-x
|J. McGaughey
|9
|Ipsum Gratus (L), 120
|R. Aragon
|3-x-x
|Wayne Mackey
|10
|Inspeightful (L), 120
|A. Beschizza
|8-8-5
|Lon Wiggins
|11
|Get Clear (L), 120
|C. Villasana
|3-6-5
|Larry Demeritte
|12
|Temple Belle (L), 120
|T. Gaffalione
|3-4-8
|Joe Sharp
2nd-$41,000, Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tiz Rye Time (L), 122
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|4-4-2
|Ian Wilkes
|2
|Cousin Larry (L), 118
|A. Beschizza
|3-4-6
|J. Jones
|3
|Beachwalker (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|6-7-4
|Ron Moquett
|4
|Generator (L), 118
|R. Santana, Jr.
|5-6-3
|Steven Asmussen
|5
|Speightstown Again (L), 122
|C. Landeros
|1-4-3
|Kenneth McPeek
|6
|Belafonte (L), 118
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|10-8-6
|Thomas Humphries
3rd-$32,000, Maiden Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Remember Normandy , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|4-7-x
|Nicholas Zito
|2
|Barstow , 119
|C. Landeros
|8-x-x
|Rodolphe Brisset
|3
|Paynt Your Wagon , 119
|D. Cohen
|3-8-x
|Robertino Diodoro
|4
|Father Patrick , 119
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|12-11-x
|Candido Salcedo
|5
|Whiskey Gent , 119
|R. Santana, Jr.
|9-9-x
|Jack Sisterson
|6
|Relativlea , 119
|J. Graham
|4-8-x
|William Mott
|7
|Shacklesfly , 119
|J. Talamo
|11-5-x
|Dale Romans
|8
|Keen Mind , 119
|A. Jimenez
|6-4-3
|Kevin Fletcher
|9
|Big Pete , 119
|M. Murrill
|3-6-4
|Chris Hartman
|10
|Mamaneedsnewshoes , 119
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|10-7-7
|Donnie Von Hemel
|11
|Carnivore , 119
|A. Beschizza
|6-3-6
|Jeff Hiles
4th-$86,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Thing (L), 118
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|5-4-1
|George Arnold, II
|2
|Caramelito (L), 121
|A. Achard
|6-9-2
|Anna Meah
|3
|Super Design (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|1-x-x
|Wesley Ward
|4
|Rockstar Ro (L), 118
|T. Gaffalione
|3-4-3
|Brian Lynch
|5
|Maxi Boy (L), 121
|A. Beschizza
|2-5-3
|Paulo Lobo
|6
|Bezos (L), 118
|C. Landeros
|4-7-9
|Rodolphe Brisset
|7
|Cheeky Chaps (L), 120
|R. Santana, Jr.
|3-1-x
|Steven Asmussen
|8
|Chief Howcome (L), 121
|J. Leparoux
|7-8-3
|Ian Wilkes
|9
|Dr. Duke (L), 118
|M. Mena
|9-1-5
|Jena Antonucci
|10
|Science (L), 118
|J. Graham
|4-4-8
|Andrew McKeever
|11
|Continental Coins (L), 118
|R. Gutierrez
|1-4-4
|W. Calhoun
|12
|Hope and Dignity (L), 118
|F. Geroux
|1-2-2
|Michael Maker
|13
|Nobody Listens (L), 118
|F. Arrieta
|1-1-2
|Marvin Johnson
|14
|Volubile (L), 123
|C. Hernandez
|1-4-2
|Thomas Drury, Jr.
|15
|Airwar (L), 118
|R. Bejarano
|2-6-1
|Franklin DeJesus
|16
|Jack Van Berg (L), 121
|F. Geroux
|2-4-3
|Norm Casse
5th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Twirling Blues , 119
|J. Leparoux
|4-x-x
|Ian Wilkes
|2
|Fan the Fire , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|8-3-2
|Michael Maker
|3
|Improbable Journey , 119
|S. Doyle
|x-x-x
|J. Jones
|4
|Arrow Strike , 119
|R. Bejarano
|x-x-x
|Victoria Oliver
|5
|Camargo , 119
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
|6
|Pancake House , 119
|C. Hernandez
|x-x-x
|Thomas Drury, Jr.
|7
|Mask Patrol , 119
|F. Geroux
|x-x-x
|Brendan Walsh
|8
|Quarantine , 119
|O. Mayta
|x-x-x
|Paul McEntee
|9
|Mumayaz , 119
|M. Murrill
|4-5-x
|Daniel Peitz
|10
|Pine Valley , 119
|R. Santana, Jr.
|7-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
6th-$93,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Daddy Is a Legend , 122
|T. Gaffalione
|8-5-3
|George Weaver
|2
|Princess Causeway (L), 122
|C. Landeros
|5-3-2
|Ian Wilkes
|3
|Pass the Plate (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|4-3-4
|Paul McGee
|4
|Dominga (L), 126
|F. Geroux
|5-2-2
|Brad Cox
|5
|Our Bay B Ruth (L), 122
|A. Beschizza
|3-2-4
|Eddie Kenneally
|6
|I'llhandalthecash (L), 126
|R. Santana, Jr.
|8-1-5
|Michael Maker
7th-$88,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tipsy Gal (L), 121
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|5-5-8
|Dallas Stewart
|2
|Movie Moxy (L), 121
|T. Gaffalione
|4-3-3
|George Weaver
|3
|Piece of My Heart (L), 121
|D. Cohen
|5-3-2
|McLean Robertson
|4
|Big Band Luzziann (L), 118
|M. Murrill
|5-1-7
|Anthony Granitz
|5
|Thinking (L), 120
|F. Geroux
|1-4-14
|H. Motion
|6
|Powder River (L), 121
|J. Talamo
|5-5-1
|Norm Casse
|7
|Break Curfew (L), 121
|M. Mena
|3-10-4
|Rick Hiles
8th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Already Charming , 119
|F. Geroux
|9-3-x
|Brad Cox
|2
|U So Money Baby , 112
|T. Canuto
|4-7-3
|Larry Demeritte
|3
|Hal's Dream , 119
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|4
|Gimme Mo Baby , 119
|C. Hernandez
|3-x-x
|Kara Toye
|5
|Paris Paramour , 119
|J. Leparoux
|7-x-x
|Conor Murphy
|6
|Stanley Market , 119
|R. Bejarano
|7-6-x
|Victoria Oliver
|7
|Jaccaci , 119
|C. Lanerie
|4-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|8
|Cold Call , 119
|F. Arrieta
|x-x-x
|George Arnold, II
|9
|Tunnel , 119
|R. Gutierrez
|5-12-x
|Michael Lauer
|10
|My Sweetness , 119
|J. Graham
|x-x-x
|James Baker
|11
|Twin Cause , 119
|R. Santana, Jr.
|8-x-x
|Brendan Walsh
|12
|Zambak , 119
|M. Murrill
|x-x-x
|Brian Lynch
|13
|Charlottes Way , 119
|D. Carroll
|x-x-x
|Jack Sisterson
|14
|Claire June , 119
|G. Corrales
|3-x-x
|J. McGaughey
|15
|Azamana Empire , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|2-x-x
|Joe Sharp
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.