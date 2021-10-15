1st-$29,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Laura's Angle (L), 120J. McKee2-7-2Norman Cash
2I'm Stylin (L), 120F. Geroux2-2-3Clarke Vesty
3Madam Pie (L), 124R. Santana, Jr.4-6-4Steven Asmussen
4Hostile Princess (L), 120J. Talamo7-6-11Michelle Nihei
5Eida's Storm (L), 120C. Diaz3-4-8Juan Aguirre
6Frontier Dynasty , 117M. Martin3-3-2Sarah Hamilton
7Forgot Password (L), 120J. Graham3-5-2Stephen Lyster
8Sua Sorella (L), 120B. Hernandez, Jr.9-3-xJ. McGaughey
9Ipsum Gratus (L), 120R. Aragon3-x-xWayne Mackey
10Inspeightful (L), 120A. Beschizza8-8-5Lon Wiggins
11Get Clear (L), 120C. Villasana3-6-5Larry Demeritte
12Temple Belle (L), 120T. Gaffalione3-4-8Joe Sharp

2nd-$41,000, Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tiz Rye Time (L), 122B. Hernandez, Jr.4-4-2Ian Wilkes
2Cousin Larry (L), 118A. Beschizza3-4-6J. Jones
3Beachwalker (L), 122J. Talamo6-7-4Ron Moquett
4Generator (L), 118R. Santana, Jr.5-6-3Steven Asmussen
5Speightstown Again (L), 122C. Landeros1-4-3Kenneth McPeek
6Belafonte (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.10-8-6Thomas Humphries

3rd-$32,000, Maiden Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Remember Normandy , 119T. Gaffalione4-7-xNicholas Zito
2Barstow , 119C. Landeros8-x-xRodolphe Brisset
3Paynt Your Wagon , 119D. Cohen3-8-xRobertino Diodoro
4Father Patrick , 119J. Padron-Barcenas12-11-xCandido Salcedo
5Whiskey Gent , 119R. Santana, Jr.9-9-xJack Sisterson
6Relativlea , 119J. Graham4-8-xWilliam Mott
7Shacklesfly , 119J. Talamo11-5-xDale Romans
8Keen Mind , 119A. Jimenez6-4-3Kevin Fletcher
9Big Pete , 119M. Murrill3-6-4Chris Hartman
10Mamaneedsnewshoes , 119J. Rocco, Jr.10-7-7Donnie Von Hemel
11Carnivore , 119A. Beschizza6-3-6Jeff Hiles

4th-$86,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Thing (L), 118B. Hernandez, Jr.5-4-1George Arnold, II
2Caramelito (L), 121A. Achard6-9-2Anna Meah
3Super Design (L), 120G. Corrales1-x-xWesley Ward
4Rockstar Ro (L), 118T. Gaffalione3-4-3Brian Lynch
5Maxi Boy (L), 121A. Beschizza2-5-3Paulo Lobo
6Bezos (L), 118C. Landeros4-7-9Rodolphe Brisset
7Cheeky Chaps (L), 120R. Santana, Jr.3-1-xSteven Asmussen
8Chief Howcome (L), 121J. Leparoux7-8-3Ian Wilkes
9Dr. Duke (L), 118M. Mena9-1-5Jena Antonucci
10Science (L), 118J. Graham4-4-8Andrew McKeever
11Continental Coins (L), 118R. Gutierrez1-4-4W. Calhoun
12Hope and Dignity (L), 118F. Geroux1-2-2Michael Maker
13Nobody Listens (L), 118F. Arrieta1-1-2Marvin Johnson
14Volubile (L), 123C. Hernandez1-4-2Thomas Drury, Jr.
15Airwar (L), 118R. Bejarano2-6-1Franklin DeJesus
16Jack Van Berg (L), 121F. Geroux2-4-3Norm Casse

5th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Twirling Blues , 119J. Leparoux4-x-xIan Wilkes
2Fan the Fire , 119T. Gaffalione8-3-2Michael Maker
3Improbable Journey , 119S. Doylex-x-xJ. Jones
4Arrow Strike , 119R. Bejaranox-x-xVictoria Oliver
5Camargo , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.x-x-xSteven Asmussen
6Pancake House , 119C. Hernandezx-x-xThomas Drury, Jr.
7Mask Patrol , 119F. Gerouxx-x-xBrendan Walsh
8Quarantine , 119O. Maytax-x-xPaul McEntee
9Mumayaz , 119M. Murrill4-5-xDaniel Peitz
10Pine Valley , 119R. Santana, Jr.7-x-xSteven Asmussen

6th-$93,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Daddy Is a Legend , 122T. Gaffalione8-5-3George Weaver
2Princess Causeway (L), 122C. Landeros5-3-2Ian Wilkes
3Pass the Plate (L), 122J. Talamo4-3-4Paul McGee
4Dominga (L), 126F. Geroux5-2-2Brad Cox
5Our Bay B Ruth (L), 122A. Beschizza3-2-4Eddie Kenneally
6I'llhandalthecash (L), 126R. Santana, Jr.8-1-5Michael Maker

7th-$88,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tipsy Gal (L), 121B. Hernandez, Jr.5-5-8Dallas Stewart
2Movie Moxy (L), 121T. Gaffalione4-3-3George Weaver
3Piece of My Heart (L), 121D. Cohen5-3-2McLean Robertson
4Big Band Luzziann (L), 118M. Murrill5-1-7Anthony Granitz
5Thinking (L), 120F. Geroux1-4-14H. Motion
6Powder River (L), 121J. Talamo5-5-1Norm Casse
7Break Curfew (L), 121M. Mena3-10-4Rick Hiles

8th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Already Charming , 119F. Geroux9-3-xBrad Cox
2U So Money Baby , 112T. Canuto4-7-3Larry Demeritte
3Hal's Dream , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.x-x-xKenneth McPeek
4Gimme Mo Baby , 119C. Hernandez3-x-xKara Toye
5Paris Paramour , 119J. Leparoux7-x-xConor Murphy
6Stanley Market , 119R. Bejarano7-6-xVictoria Oliver
7Jaccaci , 119C. Lanerie4-x-xKenneth McPeek
8Cold Call , 119F. Arrietax-x-xGeorge Arnold, II
9Tunnel , 119R. Gutierrez5-12-xMichael Lauer
10My Sweetness , 119J. Grahamx-x-xJames Baker
11Twin Cause , 119R. Santana, Jr.8-x-xBrendan Walsh
12Zambak , 119M. Murrillx-x-xBrian Lynch
13Charlottes Way , 119D. Carrollx-x-xJack Sisterson
14Claire June , 119G. Corrales3-x-xJ. McGaughey
15Azamana Empire , 119T. Gaffalione2-x-xJoe Sharp

