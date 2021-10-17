1st_$29,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Laura's Angle120Forgot Password120
I'm Stylin120Sua Sorella120
Madam Pie124Ipsum Gratus120
Hostile Princess120Inspeightful120
Eida's Storm120Get Clear120
Frontier Dynasty117Temple Belle120

2nd_$41,000, cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Tiz Rye Time122Generator118
Cousin Larry118Speightstown Again122
Beachwalker122Belafonte118

3rd_$32,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO, 7f.

Remember Normandy119Shacklesfly119
Barstow119Keen Mind119
Paynt Your Wagon119Big Pete119
Father Patrick119Mamaneedsnewshoes119
Whiskey Gent119Carnivore119
Relativlea119

4th_$86,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5½f.

Thing118Dr. Duke118
Caramelito121Science118
Super Design120Continental Coins118
Rockstar Ro118Hope and Dignity118
Maxi Boy121Nobody Listens118
Bezos118Volubile123
Cheeky Chaps120Airwar118
Chief Howcome121Jack Van Berg121

5th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f.

Twirling Blues119Pancake House119
Fan the Fire119Mask Patrol119
Improbable Journey119Quarantine119
Arrow Strike119Mumayaz119
Camargo119Pine Valley119

6th_$93,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1 1/16mi.

Daddy Is a Legend122Dominga126
Princess Causeway122Our Bay B Ruth122
Pass the Plate122I'llhandalthecash126

7th_$88,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Tipsy Gal121Thinking120
Movie Moxy121Powder River121
Piece of My Heart121Break Curfew121
Big Band Luzziann118

8th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.

Already Charming119Tunnel119
U So Money Baby112My Sweetness119
Hal's Dream119Twin Cause119
Gimme Mo Baby119Zambak119
Paris Paramour119Charlottes Way119
Stanley Market119Claire June119
Jaccaci119Azamana Empire119
Cold Call119

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

