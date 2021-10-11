1st_$50,000, mdn cl $75,000-$75,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Living for Today121Super Sport121
Benedictinesisters121Lady Clementine121
Bees and Honey121Code Name Lise121

2nd_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 3/16mi.

Fed Money120Freddy Flintshire120
February Son120Conglomerate124
Win Worthy120Mount Kenya124
Charger120The Blue Dragon124
Coastal Waters120Sailor's Return120
Warbird120Dover Strait120
Tolkien124American Drama120
McLovin120Jimmy Dan120

3rd_$35,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

A. K. Safari122Englander122
Fort Knox122Lemonade Stand124
Bugle of War118Leading West122

4th_$88,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2$ X), 1½mi.

Undisturbed122Cat's Pajamas122
Enjoyitwhilewecan122a-First Course122
Ask Bailey122Honor Hop124
a-Stand Tall122Peter's Kitten122
Talk Radio118Spanx Legacy122

a-Coupled.

5th_$41,000, cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Storming Lion118Mists of Time121
Violent Pass121Beer Chaser120
On K P123One Fast Cat118

6th_$88,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2$ X), 1mi.

Urban Fairytale124Mrs Claus118
Naval Laughter122Timeless Rose122
Audrey's Time122Sun Summers122
Picasso Collection118Funnybet122
Empress Eleanor122Ylikedis122
Arm Candy118Discreet Kitty122
Gamblin Train122

7th_$88,000, alc opt cl, 3YO, 6½f.

a-Upstriker118Fire Sword118
Therideofalifetime118Swiftsure118
a-Kinetic Sky118Absolute Chaos118
Shadow Matter118

a-Coupled.

8th_$200,000, stk, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.

JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes

Kneesnhips118Decree of Love118
California Angel118Misthaven118
Turnerloose120Opalina118
Ontheonesandtwos118Dressed118
Roughly a Diamond118Boxing Day118
Bhoma118Diamond Wow118
Rigby118Blissful118
Queen Judith118Haughty118

