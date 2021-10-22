7th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:19. 3,5,6. loomed 3wd, took over

Fractional/Final Time: 21.980, 45.730, 57.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.850.

Trainer: Chad Brown

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Ghostzapper-Salty Strike

Scratched: Jim's Bronze Star, Solarri, Standup Or Shut Up.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Goodnight Olive121913-11-hd1-2½1-8½T. Gaffalione0.40
Oscarette1211032-22-12-3½2-2¾R. Santana, Jr.12.50
Mun Luv121654-1½4-1½4-1½3-nkG. Corrales4.80
Bahama Mischief121268-48-26-2½4-5½J. Leparoux11.10
Encouraging121176-1½5-1½5-½5-¾J. Talamo27.90
Terranova121841-13-2½3-hd6-½F. Arrieta26.30
Flashy Charge121397-17-½7-27-1½C. Hernandez80.00
Fits the Jill12141010108-18-½C. Lanerie42.80
Seeking Spirits121589-½9-hd109-3¾M. Garcia43.80
Unbridled Twister121725-26-29-½10J. Court31.60
10 (9)Goodnight Olive2.802.602.20
11 (10)Oscarette6.604.00
7 (6)Mun Luv2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-11-10) 3 Correct Paid $26.95. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-12-10) 3 Correct Paid $7.75. $1 Daily Double (11-10) paid $3.60; $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $8.90; $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-7-2) paid $9.08; $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-7) paid $11.55;

