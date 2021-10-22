7th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:19. 3,5,6. loomed 3wd, took over
Fractional/Final Time: 21.980, 45.730, 57.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.850.
Trainer: Chad Brown
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Ghostzapper-Salty Strike
Scratched: Jim's Bronze Star, Solarri, Standup Or Shut Up.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Goodnight Olive
|121
|9
|1
|3-1
|1-hd
|1-2½
|1-8½
|T. Gaffalione
|0.40
|Oscarette
|121
|10
|3
|2-2
|2-1
|2-3½
|2-2¾
|R. Santana, Jr.
|12.50
|Mun Luv
|121
|6
|5
|4-1½
|4-1½
|4-1½
|3-nk
|G. Corrales
|4.80
|Bahama Mischief
|121
|2
|6
|8-4
|8-2
|6-2½
|4-5½
|J. Leparoux
|11.10
|Encouraging
|121
|1
|7
|6-1½
|5-1½
|5-½
|5-¾
|J. Talamo
|27.90
|Terranova
|121
|8
|4
|1-1
|3-2½
|3-hd
|6-½
|F. Arrieta
|26.30
|Flashy Charge
|121
|3
|9
|7-1
|7-½
|7-2
|7-1½
|C. Hernandez
|80.00
|Fits the Jill
|121
|4
|10
|10
|10
|8-1
|8-½
|C. Lanerie
|42.80
|Seeking Spirits
|121
|5
|8
|9-½
|9-hd
|10
|9-3¾
|M. Garcia
|43.80
|Unbridled Twister
|121
|7
|2
|5-2
|6-2
|9-½
|10
|J. Court
|31.60
|10 (9)
|Goodnight Olive
|2.80
|2.60
|2.20
|11 (10)
|Oscarette
|6.60
|4.00
|7 (6)
|Mun Luv
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-11-10) 3 Correct Paid $26.95. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-12-10) 3 Correct Paid $7.75. $1 Daily Double (11-10) paid $3.60; $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $8.90; $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-7-2) paid $9.08; $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-7) paid $11.55;
