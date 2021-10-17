4th-$32,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:38. 1,2. pace,2p,spurted away
Fractional/Final Time: 22.820, 45.770, 1:10.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.760.
Trainer: William Gallagher
Winner: CH G, 7, by Scat Daddy-Desert Flight
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Capture the Glory
|121
|5
|3
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2½
|1-6¼
|J. McKee
|11.00
|Jack's Advantage
|121
|6
|5
|2-hd
|2-hd
|3-2
|2-no
|A. Achard
|3.40
|Dontneedaname
|114
|4
|7
|3-2
|3-2½
|2-hd
|3-3½
|T. Canuto
|53.50
|Americain Joey
|116
|9
|2
|5-1½
|5-4½
|5-3
|4-nk
|I. Ayala
|6.40
|Anytimeallthetime
|121
|10
|1
|4-hd
|4-hd
|4-hd
|5-1¼
|S. Leon
|11.00
|Baquero Flies
|121
|1
|9
|8-hd
|9-3½
|8-1½
|6-hd
|R. Bejarano
|29.20
|Oro de Tejano
|121
|8
|6
|9-2
|8-1
|7-1
|7-1¼
|M. Pedroza, Jr.
|4.40
|Estilo Peligroso
|121
|2
|10
|10
|10
|9-1
|8-¾
|G. Corrales
|30.20
|Distorted Ransom
|121
|7
|4
|7-1½
|6-1
|6-hd
|9-7¾
|A. Beschizza
|7.60
|Popizar
|121
|3
|8
|6-hd
|7-hd
|10
|10
|R. Santana, Jr.
|2.40
|5 (5)
|Capture the Glory
|24.00
|9.40
|8.40
|6 (6)
|Jack's Advantage
|5.20
|4.00
|4 (4)
|Dontneedaname
|13.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $47.55. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $18.20; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $55.40; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-4-9) paid $1,066.00; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-4) paid $805.70;
