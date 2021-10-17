4th-$32,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:38. 1,2. pace,2p,spurted away

Fractional/Final Time: 22.820, 45.770, 1:10.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.760.

Trainer: William Gallagher

Winner: CH G, 7, by Scat Daddy-Desert Flight

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Capture the Glory121531-11-11-2½1-6¼J. McKee11.00
Jack's Advantage121652-hd2-hd3-22-noA. Achard3.40
Dontneedaname114473-23-2½2-hd3-3½T. Canuto53.50
Americain Joey116925-1½5-4½5-34-nkI. Ayala6.40
Anytimeallthetime1211014-hd4-hd4-hd5-1¼S. Leon11.00
Baquero Flies121198-hd9-3½8-1½6-hdR. Bejarano29.20
Oro de Tejano121869-28-17-17-1¼M. Pedroza, Jr.4.40
Estilo Peligroso12121010109-18-¾G. Corrales30.20
Distorted Ransom121747-1½6-16-hd9-7¾A. Beschizza7.60
Popizar121386-hd7-hd1010R. Santana, Jr.2.40
5 (5)Capture the Glory24.009.408.40
6 (6)Jack's Advantage5.204.00
4 (4)Dontneedaname13.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $47.55. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $18.20; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $55.40; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-4-9) paid $1,066.00; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-4) paid $805.70;

