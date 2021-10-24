6th-$90,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:41. Good. in hand 2p,clrd,lasted

Fractional/Final Time: 23.510, 47.890, 1:12.800, 1:38.400, 00.000, 1:44.850.

Trainer: Ignacio Correas, IV

Winner: CH F, 4, by Daddy Long Legs-Frescura Total (CHI)

Scratched: Suggestive Honor.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Cheetara122121-1½1-11-11-1½1-nkJ. Leparoux1.90
Sally's Curlin122355-hd65-25-152-2¼B. Hernandez, Jr.4.70
Its Cold in Dehere124542-½2-½2-½3-2½3-1F. Geroux2.30
Tasting the Stars122213-13-½3-12-½4-½T. Gaffalione5.50
a-High Regard1226665-½4-24-½5-36R. Bejarano3.40
a-Final Cut122434-64-3½666J. Graham3.40
3 (1)Cheetara5.803.802.80
5 (3)Sally's Curlin5.403.20
6 (5)Its Cold in Dehere2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $96.60. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $24.10; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $13.60; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-6) paid $17.85;

