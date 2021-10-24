6th-$90,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:41. Good. in hand 2p,clrd,lasted
Fractional/Final Time: 23.510, 47.890, 1:12.800, 1:38.400, 00.000, 1:44.850.
Trainer: Ignacio Correas, IV
Winner: CH F, 4, by Daddy Long Legs-Frescura Total (CHI)
Scratched: Suggestive Honor.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Cheetara
|122
|1
|2
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-nk
|J. Leparoux
|1.90
|Sally's Curlin
|122
|3
|5
|5-hd
|6
|5-2
|5-15
|2-2¼
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|4.70
|Its Cold in Dehere
|124
|5
|4
|2-½
|2-½
|2-½
|3-2½
|3-1
|F. Geroux
|2.30
|Tasting the Stars
|122
|2
|1
|3-1
|3-½
|3-1
|2-½
|4-½
|T. Gaffalione
|5.50
|a-High Regard
|122
|6
|6
|6
|5-½
|4-2
|4-½
|5-36
|R. Bejarano
|3.40
|a-Final Cut
|122
|4
|3
|4-6
|4-3½
|6
|6
|6
|J. Graham
|3.40
|3 (1)
|Cheetara
|5.80
|3.80
|2.80
|5 (3)
|Sally's Curlin
|5.40
|3.20
|6 (5)
|Its Cold in Dehere
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $96.60. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $24.10; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $13.60; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-6) paid $17.85;
