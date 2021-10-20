1st-$29,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:01. Good. rally 3w1/2,bid,up1/16
Fractional/Final Time: 23.810, 48.210, 1:14.140, 1:41.790, 00.000, 1:48.930.
Trainer: Norman Cash
Winner: B F, 3, by Union Rags-Count to Eleven
Scratched: Forgot Password.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Laura's Angle
|120
|1
|6
|7-½
|6-½
|3-1½
|2-2½
|1-nk
|J. McKee
|3.10
|Temple Belle
|120
|11
|8
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-1
|1-½
|2-5½
|T. Gaffalione
|2.40
|Hostile Princess
|120
|4
|11
|9-1½
|9-2½
|5-hd
|3-½
|3-¾
|J. Talamo
|11.00
|Madam Pie
|124
|3
|3
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-3
|5-3
|4-2
|R. Santana, Jr.
|8.80
|Sua Sorella
|120
|7
|4
|1-1
|1-1
|1-hd
|4-½
|5-1
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|11.50
|Ipsum Gratus
|120
|8
|10
|10-3
|10-2
|10-1
|8-1
|6-no
|R. Aragon
|11.50
|Eida's Storm
|120
|5
|2
|6-2½
|8-1
|9-1
|6-1
|7-2½
|C. Diaz
|65.30
|Frontier Dynasty
|117
|6
|9
|8-1½
|7-hd
|7-1
|7-1
|8-3¾
|M. Martin
|17.00
|Inspeightful
|120
|9
|7
|5-½
|4-½
|6-1½
|9-1½
|9-nk
|A. Beschizza
|6.50
|I'm Stylin
|120
|2
|1
|11
|11
|11
|10-1
|10-2¾
|F. Geroux
|8.50
|Get Clear
|120
|10
|5
|4-1½
|5-1½
|8-hd
|11
|11
|C. Villasana
|81.50
|1 (1)
|Laura's Angle
|8.20
|4.20
|3.40
|12 (11)
|Temple Belle
|3.60
|3.40
|4 (4)
|Hostile Princess
|6.60
$1 Exacta (1-12) paid $17.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-12-4-3) paid $85.67; $0.5 Trifecta (1-12-4) paid $95.05;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.