1st-$29,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:01. Good. rally 3w1/2,bid,up1/16

Fractional/Final Time: 23.810, 48.210, 1:14.140, 1:41.790, 00.000, 1:48.930.

Trainer: Norman Cash

Winner: B F, 3, by Union Rags-Count to Eleven

Scratched: Forgot Password.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Laura's Angle120167-½6-½3-1½2-2½1-nkJ. McKee3.10
Temple Belle1201182-hd2-12-11-½2-5½T. Gaffalione2.40
Hostile Princess1204119-1½9-2½5-hd3-½3-¾J. Talamo11.00
Madam Pie124333-hd3-½4-35-34-2R. Santana, Jr.8.80
Sua Sorella120741-11-11-hd4-½5-1B. Hernandez, Jr.11.50
Ipsum Gratus12081010-310-210-18-16-noR. Aragon11.50
Eida's Storm120526-2½8-19-16-17-2½C. Diaz65.30
Frontier Dynasty117698-1½7-hd7-17-18-3¾M. Martin17.00
Inspeightful120975-½4-½6-1½9-1½9-nkA. Beschizza6.50
I'm Stylin1202111111110-110-2¾F. Geroux8.50
Get Clear1201054-1½5-1½8-hd1111C. Villasana81.50
1 (1)Laura's Angle8.204.203.40
12 (11)Temple Belle3.603.40
4 (4)Hostile Princess6.60

$1 Exacta (1-12) paid $17.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-12-4-3) paid $85.67; $0.5 Trifecta (1-12-4) paid $95.05;

