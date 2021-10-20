1st_$29,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|1 (1) Laura's Angle (J.McKee)
|8.20
|4.20
|3.40
|12 (11) Temple Belle (T.Gaffalione)
|3.60
|3.40
|4 (4) Hostile Princess (J.Talamo)
|6.60
Off 1:01. Time 1:48.93. Fast. Scratched_Forgot Password. Also Ran_Madam Pie, Sua Sorella, Ipsum Gratus, Eida's Storm, Frontier Dynasty, Inspeightful, I'm Stylin, Get Clear. $1 Exacta (1-12) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-12-4-3) paid $85.67. $0.5 Trifecta (1-12-4) paid $95.05.
