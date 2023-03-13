MCLEAN, Va. - March 13, 2023 - ( Newswire.com )
Numeracle™Inc. ("Numeracle" or the "Company"), the pioneer of Verified Identity™ and Entity Identity Management™ for communications, today announced Keith Buell has joined the Company as General Counsel and Head of Global Public Policy.
With over two decades of experience as a leading telecommunications attorney and robocall policy expert, Keith joins Numeracle to focus on ensuring the global regulatory environment recognizes the threat to legal communications posed by the world's fight against illegal robocalls and texting. Keith brings experience as an attorney at the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC"), regulatory counsel for a leading global communications provider, and as in-house attorney for two of the United States' three largest carriers.
"Over the last several years, I have watched Numeracle create the number reputation and identity management sectors from scratch. Numeracle has also led the entire telecommunications industry to recognize the importance of verifying the identities of legitimate companies so they can communicate with their customers," said Keith Buell, General Counsel and Head of Global Public Policy, Numeracle. "Rebekah Johnson has gone from a voice alone in the wilderness, emphasizing the threats to communications created by the industry's fight against robocalls, to the leading expert in how to ensure trust is restored in all types of communications from the originator to the recipient."
"Over the course of Keith's career, he has demonstrated a dedication to advocating action to restore trust in communications from carriers, service providers, enterprises and government," said Rebekah Johnson, Founder & CEO, Numeracle. "His journey to restore trust and transparency to communications has always been in alignment with Numeracle's mission and vision, which is why I couldn't be more honored and excited to strengthen our position in the industry, advocating on behalf of our customers, with Keith now in the role of General Counsel and Head of Global Public Policy for Numeracle."
Keith most recently worked for the Federal Communications Commission in the Competition Policy Division where he focused on phone numbering issues and merger reviews. At Tata Communications, he was responsible for STIR/SHAKEN regulatory policy and global robocall mitigation efforts as well as implementing Tata's compliance with the European Electronic Communications Code throughout the European Union. For Sprint and later T-Mobile, Keith was the company's subject-matter expert on robocall policy and was an effective advocate at the FCC and Capitol Hill on a broad array of telecommunications subjects.
Keith was Sprint's representative with USTelecom's Robocall Working Group during the creation of the Industry Traceback Group. He also represented Sprint on the FCC's Robocall Strike Force, led Sprint's policy efforts with CTIA on robocall issues, and worked with state attorneys general to prevent illegal robocalls.
Keith also worked as assistant general counsel at Verizon, where he was a commercial litigator. He began his career as a litigation associate at Arnold & Porter where he defended class action lawsuits and counseled on deceptive advertising litigation.
Keith graduated magna cum laude from the New York University School of Law where he was an editor of the Law Review. He received his undergraduate degree in American government from the University of Virginia. He lives in Falls Church, Virginia, where he enjoys riding motorcycles and traveling the world with his family.
