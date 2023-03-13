AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 13, 2023--
Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, reports year-end results, having achieved significant worldwide growth, technology milestones, and topped franchise and corporate culture rankings.
“In our 40 th year of business, we continued to grow our agent count,” said Gary Keller, executive chairman of KW. “As a company, we are well-positioned as the place for entrepreneurs to thrive.”
At the end of 2022, KW was home to 174,019 agents in the United States and Canada and 17,858 agents operating outside of the United States and Canada, for a total of 191,877 agents worldwide – a 2 percent increase over FY ’21.
“Closing out 2022, it’s clear that taking a new listing is harder than ever,” said Marc King, president of KW. “To that end, we’re singularly focused on enabling our agents through training, coaching, masterminding, modeling, technology, and more to charge the storm and position their businesses to continue to grow over time, no matter the market.”
United States and Canada(production in full year 2022)
- As of Dec. 31, KW agents closed more than 1.1 million transactions.
- KW agents closed $472.9 billion in sales volume.
“Looking ahead, we are pleased with our long-term growth path as our agent partners move to take additional market share through the market shift – as we have throughout our history,” said King.
“Our gains can best be seen by comparing our results to 2019, which reflected a housing market not influenced by historically low mortgage rates and COVID-19 economic conditions,” said King.
“Compared to 2019, across the U.S. and Canada, our agent count and sales volume jumped 9.2% and 34.7%, respectively,” said King.
Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW)(production outside U.S. and Canada in 2022)
- KWW agents closed 77.8 thousand transactions in 2022.
- KWW agents closed $15.7 billion in sales volume in 2022.
“Ten years since the launch of KWW, our continued rapid pace of multinational growth showcases how entrepreneurs globally are thriving at Keller Williams,” said William E. Soteroff, president of KWW. “In 2022, our international agent count jumped more than 20 percent and we experienced double-digit percentage increases across most of our growth indicators.”
Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW’s regions include: Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Belgium; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Cambodia; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Germany; Greece; Guyana; Honduras; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; Northern Cyprus; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Serbia; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; and Vietnam.
Corporate and Industry Highlights
- In Oct., KW announced an expansion into Switzerland.
- In Oct., Forbes ranked KW one of the World’s Best Employers.
- In Oct., Franchise Times ranked KW No. 11 in their ranking of the Top 500 U.S. franchise systems.
- In Oct., The Close ranked KW as the Best Real Estate Company to Work for Overall.
- In Oct., Franchise Business Review ranked KW a Top Franchise for Veterans.
- In Oct., Franchise Business Review named KW a Most Profitable Franchise.
- In Nov., Forbes ranked KW as one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies.
- In Dec., KW revealed a continued 10-year $1 million commitment to Community First! Village.
- In Dec., KW announced a further feature expansion of Command, the brand’s smart CRM-plus solution.
- In Dec., CareerBliss ranked KW No. 14 on their list of the Happiest Companies.
About Keller Williams
Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 191,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.
Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.
