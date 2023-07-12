AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2023--
Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest residential real estate franchise by agent count, announces that Mark Willis, its former CEO, a current franchisee, and a long-standing member of the KW ecosystem, has rejoined the executive team as a strategic consultant.
"For over 32 years, Mark has served across all levels of leadership within KW,” said Gary Keller, co-founder and executive chairman, KW. “We’re excited to continue on our successful path together."
As part of the collaboration, KW will leverage Willis’ vast knowledge and expertise to continue to help its agents and market center owners grow their businesses.
"In an industry that has changed so dramatically in the last five to 10 years, it is great to have someone who knows our systems, culture, and people so well,” said Marc King, president, KW.
Since 1991, Willis has served in various leadership roles within KW, including regional director, operating principal, team leader, and as a KW market center and region investor.
Willis served as president of KW from 2002 to 2005 and as CEO of KW from 2005 to 2015.
“No one cares more about the agent than Keller Williams,” said Willis. “I have a long-term appreciation for the culture and the leadership across this great company.”
“I’m home at Keller Williams and there’s no better place to be in this industry,” said Willis. “It’s where I belong, with the people and the relationships I cherish.”
“We’re going to build on the strong foundational relationships within the company and deepen them,” said Willis. “I’m excited about the future, as the opportunity for entrepreneurs to thrive has never been better. And we’re leaning into it.”
About Keller Williams
Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 189,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.
Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.
