Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of November 15, 2021.
About Kemper
The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $15 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.6 million policies, is represented by approximately 36,700 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,100 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.
