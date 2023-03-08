CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) will host an in-person Investor Day on March 9, 2023 in New York City.
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., along with Chief Financial Officer James J. McKinney and members of the management team, will provide insight into Kemper's competitive position, its businesses, short- and long-term priorities, and other key initiatives, as well as a Q&A.
The presentations will begin at 8 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available at the following link: https://kemper-investor-day-2023-virtual.open-exchange.net/. Supporting materials will be available on the day of the event on Kemper's Investor Relations website.
A replay of the event will be available on the company's website following the event.
About Kemper
The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance and Life brands. Kemper serves over 5.3 million policies, is represented by 29,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.
