Today, Kendra Scott announces the “Take the Time” initiative, implementing a company-wide paid holiday for all company employees on the Monday following Mother’s Day (May 9).
Over the past year, parents have continued to feel the pandemic effects of balancing full-time jobs and caring for their families. It is reported that 40% of mothers have added 3+ hours of daily caregiving to their schedules. Recognizing that a mother can be defined in various ways, the corporate holiday aims to celebrate any supporting parental role and provide all employees with more time to spend with family, honor their own parental figures however they see fit, and take quality time for themselves.
For the company-wide holiday, Kendra Scott HQ will be closed on Monday, May 9. In keeping with its policy for corporate holidays, retail, and customer service employees as well as employees in the distribution center will be paid time and a half.
“Family comes first at Kendra Scott. This Mother’s Day, I wanted to offer a day for our employees to take the time to celebrate themselves and their families. Starting this year, we declare that Mother’s Day is an annual Kendra Scott holiday, giving time for recognition and celebration,” said Kendra Scott, brand Founder & Executive Chairwoman.
Kendra Scott founded her company in 2002 with just $500 when her son was only three months old. Since then, it has been her mission to use her platform to support other women. She founded her company on three core values: Family, Fashion and Philanthropy, creating a brand and culture that believes giving back is the highest form of success.
The initiative follows 2021’s Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Off Fund, which provided $2,000 each to 50 moms across the country to account for much-deserved time off and bring attention to the unpaid parental care which so often is overlooked.
As a brand, Kendra Scott supports women through various initiatives all year long, including the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at UT Austin, the Kendra Gives Back program (which allows community members to host in-store events for important causes), the Kendra Cares program (where the brand brings its customizable Color Bar ® to pediatric hospitals across the country); its work with Breast Cancer Awareness; and so much more. For more information, please visit www.KendraScott.com.
About Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott is a leading fashion meets philanthropy accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and purpose driven desire to create good in the world of its founder and executive chairwoman, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 115 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard’s, and nearly 1,000 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of fashion, sterling, and fine jewelry accessories for women and men, along with the innovative Color Bar® a customizable experience in addition to engraving. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy” and since 2002, the company has given back significantly to local, national, and international causes supporting organizations that serve women and youth in the areas of health & wellness, education & entrepreneurship, and empowerment. We invite you to learn more by visiting kendrascott.com/philanthropy.
