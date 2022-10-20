Kennedy Institute Opens Civic Education Spring Program Reservations for K-12 Students Nationwide

LEARNING BY LEGISLATING: K-12 students from all 50 states can enjoy a uniquely engaging civic education experience online and in-person at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston this school year. Becoming "U.S. Senators for a Day," civics, social studies, and history students develop and debate legislation on timely topics, guided by highly trained, non-partisan Kennedy Institute instructors who present a full range of political viewpoints.