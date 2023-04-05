AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--

Kensington Asset Management, LLC (“Kensington”), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor specializing in data driven, tactical investment solutions in the equity and fixed income markets, announces distribution details for the Kensington Funds for the first quarter of 2023.

The following are the Kensington Funds’ dividend dates:

Record Date: March 29, 2023

Ex-Dividend/Reinvest Date: March 30, 2023

Payable Date: March 30, 2023

The following are the Kensington Funds’ distribution rates:

Kensington Managed Income Fund

A Share

 

C Share

 

I Share

Symbol

KAMAX

 

KAMCX

 

KAMIX

CUSIP

56167N332

 

56167N316

 

56167N324

Ordinary Income Distribution per share

$0.0730

 

$0.0562

 

$0.0807

Short-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

Long-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kensington Dynamic Growth Fund

A Share

 

C Share

 

I Share

Symbol

KAGAX

 

KAGCX

 

KAGIX

CUSIP

56167N290

 

56167N282

 

56167N274

Ordinary Income Distribution per share

$0.0554

 

$0.0376

 

$0.0615

Short-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

Long-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kensington Active Advantage Fund

A Share

 

C Share

 

I Share

Symbol

KADAX

 

KADCX

 

KADIX

CUSIP

56167N381

 

56167N373

 

56167N399

Ordinary Income Distribution per share

$0.0593

 

$0.0561

 

$0.0605

Short-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

Long-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

Request a prospectus or a summary prospectus from your financial representative or by calling U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at (800) 799-2113 or access https://www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com/funds/documents. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully.

U.S. Bank Global Fund Services serves as transfer agent to the Fund and is not affiliated with the adviser or distributor.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. For details regarding each risk, please see the Fund's prospectus.

Kensington Asset Management, LLC is the adviser to the Kensington Funds, distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Member FINRA/SIPC. Kensington Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Quasar.

