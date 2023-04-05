AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--
Kensington Asset Management, LLC (“Kensington”), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor specializing in data driven, tactical investment solutions in the equity and fixed income markets, announces distribution details for the Kensington Funds for the first quarter of 2023.
The following are the Kensington Funds’ dividend dates:
Record Date: March 29, 2023
Ex-Dividend/Reinvest Date: March 30, 2023
Payable Date: March 30, 2023
The following are the Kensington Funds’ distribution rates:
Kensington Managed Income Fund
A Share
C Share
I Share
Symbol
KAMAX
KAMCX
KAMIX
CUSIP
56167N332
56167N316
56167N324
Ordinary Income Distribution per share
$0.0730
$0.0562
$0.0807
Short-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
Long-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
Kensington Dynamic Growth Fund
A Share
C Share
I Share
Symbol
KAGAX
KAGCX
KAGIX
CUSIP
56167N290
56167N282
56167N274
Ordinary Income Distribution per share
$0.0554
$0.0376
$0.0615
Short-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
Long-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
Kensington Active Advantage Fund
A Share
C Share
I Share
Symbol
KADAX
KADCX
KADIX
CUSIP
56167N381
56167N373
56167N399
Ordinary Income Distribution per share
$0.0593
$0.0561
$0.0605
Short-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
Long-Term Capital Gain Distribution per share
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
Request a prospectus or a summary prospectus from your financial representative or by calling U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at (800) 799-2113 or access https://www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com/funds/documents. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully.
U.S. Bank Global Fund Services serves as transfer agent to the Fund and is not affiliated with the adviser or distributor.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. For details regarding each risk, please see the Fund's prospectus.
Kensington Asset Management, LLC is the adviser to the Kensington Funds, distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.
Member FINRA/SIPC. Kensington Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Quasar.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005668/en/
info@kensingtonassetmanagement.com
