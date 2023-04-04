FILE - Green River Distilling Co. employee Coleman Savage looks over the 300,000th barrel of bourbon filled at the distillery inside the new-fill warehouse at the plant on April 20, 2021, in Owensboro, Ky. In the years it takes Kentucky bourbon to mature in new oak barrels, producers face two certainties: They lose a portion of the aging whiskey to evaporation and pay a tax on the containers. Now they are going to get relief from one of them. Kentucky’s legislature voted to completely phase out the property tax on the value of barrels of aging spirits. The action came at the end of this year’s session.