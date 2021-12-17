LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s death toll from tornadoes last weekend has climbed to 77, eclipsing the state record of 76 in 1890 in Jefferson County, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
Only one person — in Hopkins County — still was missing as of Friday morning. Sixteen had been reported missing Thursday. “Only one person missing is incredible news,” said Beshear.
Beshear made the announcement before Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and he were to donate blood for tornado victims in the Capitol Rotunda. In addition to the deaths, the severe weather injured more than 100 people and 1,000 structures, mostly in Western Kentucky.
Beshear said the new death toll of 77 includes one new fatality confirmed in Lyon County, another death reported Thursday in Warren County and three in Hopkins County that have not yet been confirmed by the county coroner.
“So know that this number is still in flux. If it ends up being a little lower, we will all be grateful for that,” said the governor.
Hundreds of state and federal employees are assisting to help tornado victims, Beshear said. That includes about 640 Guard members, more than 600 Transportation Cabinet workers, about 100 from Kentucky State Police, 20 from the state forestry division and about 700 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They are gathering information in line with President Joseph Biden’s disaster declarations for the area.
The Guard members are now concentrating more on law enforcement instead of search and rescue efforts, Beshear said.
“Sadly, there does appear to be looting and we cannot let it happen,” Beshear said. “To take advantage of somebody who has lost everything is beyond despicable and if we catch you we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Be a decent human being. Don’t engage in those types of activities.”
Beshear said he is encouraging businesses to relocate or locate in damaged areas to ensure jobs and that the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund he established has reached $18.39 million and growing.
The state is continuing to welcome homeless people to stay at state resort parks in the area, he said.
In publicly donating blood, Beshear and Coleman were encouraging others to do likewise. The state’s two top elected officials donated blood at the American Red Cross “Kentuckians for Kentuckians” blood drive.
Beshear brought with him his family dog, Winnie, to greet the blood donors. The drive, conducted by the American Red Cross, was called “Kentuckians for Kentuckians.”
Beshear was scheduled to continue his survey of storm damage by visiting Taylor County Friday afternoon. Kentucky’s U.S. senators — Mitch McConnell of Louisville and Rand Paul of Bowling Green — also are to visit damaged areas this weekend.
