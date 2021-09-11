6th-$600,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy
Mint Ladies Sprint S.
Off 2:59. Good. angled in, kicked away
Fractional/Final Time: 22.330, 45.880, 1:09.150, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.350.
Trainer: Albert Stall, Jr.
Winner: B F, 4, by Ghostzapper-Mon Arch Lass
Scratched: Amazima, She's So Special.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|In Good Spirits
|121
|12
|1
|3-hd
|3-1½
|2-3½
|1-2
|J. Velazquez
|14.90
|Catch a Bid
|123
|6
|9
|10-1
|8-½
|4-½
|2-½
|L. Saez
|6.80
|Lagertha
|121
|8
|2
|2-1
|1-1½
|1-½
|3-¾
|H. Berrios
|68.60
|Superstition
|123
|5
|4
|5-½
|6-½
|3-1
|4-2
|F. Prat
|4.60
|Constantia
|121
|11
|12
|12
|10-½
|5-1½
|5-1
|U. Rispoli
|9.00
|Violenza
|123
|10
|8
|6-hd
|11-2
|8-½
|6-¾
|C. Landeros
|54.10
|Jeanie B
|121
|7
|7
|9-hd
|7-1½
|7-hd
|7-4¼
|J. Bravo
|14.10
|Gogo Shoes
|121
|1
|10
|8-1
|9-hd
|10-4
|8-no
|J. Lezcano
|30.90
|Yes It's Ginger
|123
|3
|6
|7-½
|5-hd
|6-hd
|9-2
|T. Gaffalione
|12.10
|Venetian Harbor
|125
|9
|5
|1-1
|2-½
|9-2
|10-5¾
|F. Geroux
|1.00
|Jakarta
|121
|4
|3
|4-½
|4-hd
|11-1
|11-1
|R. Santana, Jr.
|27.40
|Our Musical Moment
|121
|2
|11
|11-2
|12
|12
|12
|C. Villasana
|183.80
|13 (12)
|In Good Spirits
|31.80
|12.20
|8.60
|7 (6)
|Catch a Bid
|8.00
|5.60
|9 (8)
|Lagertha
|26.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (9-11-13) 3 Correct Paid $622.80. $1 Daily Double (11-13) paid $291.10; $1 Exacta (13-7) paid $136.60; $0.1 Superfecta (13-7-9-6) paid $1,805.08; $0.5 Trifecta (13-7-9) paid $2,220.25;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.