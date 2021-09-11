6th-$600,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy

Mint Ladies Sprint S.

Off 2:59. Good. angled in, kicked away

Fractional/Final Time: 22.330, 45.880, 1:09.150, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.350.

Trainer: Albert Stall, Jr.

Winner: B F, 4, by Ghostzapper-Mon Arch Lass

Scratched: Amazima, She's So Special.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
In Good Spirits1211213-hd3-1½2-3½1-2J. Velazquez14.90
Catch a Bid1236910-18-½4-½2-½L. Saez6.80
Lagertha121822-11-1½1-½3-¾H. Berrios68.60
Superstition123545-½6-½3-14-2F. Prat4.60
Constantia12111121210-½5-1½5-1U. Rispoli9.00
Violenza1231086-hd11-28-½6-¾C. Landeros54.10
Jeanie B121779-hd7-1½7-hd7-4¼J. Bravo14.10
Gogo Shoes1211108-19-hd10-48-noJ. Lezcano30.90
Yes It's Ginger123367-½5-hd6-hd9-2T. Gaffalione12.10
Venetian Harbor125951-12-½9-210-5¾F. Geroux1.00
Jakarta121434-½4-hd11-111-1R. Santana, Jr.27.40
Our Musical Moment12121111-2121212C. Villasana183.80
13 (12)In Good Spirits31.8012.208.60
7 (6)Catch a Bid8.005.60
9 (8)Lagertha26.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (9-11-13) 3 Correct Paid $622.80. $1 Daily Double (11-13) paid $291.10; $1 Exacta (13-7) paid $136.60; $0.1 Superfecta (13-7-9-6) paid $1,805.08; $0.5 Trifecta (13-7-9) paid $2,220.25;

