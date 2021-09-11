1st-$45,400, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 12:22. Good. off pace,7p1/4p,drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 45.830, 1:09.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.720.

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Winner: CH F, 4, by Haynesfield-Love This Kitten

Scratched: Nellysford.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Hey Kitten1211048-28-12-½1-¾C. Landeros8.604.603.403.30
Freedom Bound11861210-1½9-½4-½2-1½A. Achard7.805.007.80
Sense You Left121374-12-½3-1½3-¾R. Bejarano6.007.90
Foreign Exchange121421-½1-1½1-1½4-1½D. Cannon7.30
Kasserine Pass121757-36-hd7-15-hdF. Arrieta4.60
Magna G Force121199-210-½5-16-nkM. Pedroza56.30
Heaven Escape121111111-½11-39-27-nkJ. Rosario3.70
Grace D' Art121583-hd5-hd8-28-½R. Mojica, Jr.92.40
Classical Magic121266-hd3-½6-½9-5½U. Rispoli5.80
Tia Flor121935-½7-110-3½10-3½E. Morales56.10
Bow Maker121810121211-2½11-4¼E. Martin, Jr.93.50
Clear Steps1181212-1½4-½1212M. Mena32.90

$1 Exacta (10-6) paid $33.80; $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-3-4) paid $182.69; $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-3) paid $175.00;

