1st-$45,400, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 12:22. Good. off pace,7p1/4p,drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 45.830, 1:09.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.720.
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Winner: CH F, 4, by Haynesfield-Love This Kitten
Scratched: Nellysford.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Hey Kitten
|121
|10
|4
|8-2
|8-1
|2-½
|1-¾
|C. Landeros
|8.60
|4.60
|3.40
|3.30
|Freedom Bound
|118
|6
|12
|10-1½
|9-½
|4-½
|2-1½
|A. Achard
|7.80
|5.00
|7.80
|Sense You Left
|121
|3
|7
|4-1
|2-½
|3-1½
|3-¾
|R. Bejarano
|6.00
|7.90
|Foreign Exchange
|121
|4
|2
|1-½
|1-1½
|1-1½
|4-1½
|D. Cannon
|7.30
|Kasserine Pass
|121
|7
|5
|7-3
|6-hd
|7-1
|5-hd
|F. Arrieta
|4.60
|Magna G Force
|121
|1
|9
|9-2
|10-½
|5-1
|6-nk
|M. Pedroza
|56.30
|Heaven Escape
|121
|11
|11
|11-½
|11-3
|9-2
|7-nk
|J. Rosario
|3.70
|Grace D' Art
|121
|5
|8
|3-hd
|5-hd
|8-2
|8-½
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|92.40
|Classical Magic
|121
|2
|6
|6-hd
|3-½
|6-½
|9-5½
|U. Rispoli
|5.80
|Tia Flor
|121
|9
|3
|5-½
|7-1
|10-3½
|10-3½
|E. Morales
|56.10
|Bow Maker
|121
|8
|10
|12
|12
|11-2½
|11-4¼
|E. Martin, Jr.
|93.50
|Clear Steps
|118
|12
|1
|2-1½
|4-½
|12
|12
|M. Mena
|32.90
$1 Exacta (10-6) paid $33.80; $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-3-4) paid $182.69; $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-3) paid $175.00;
