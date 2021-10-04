4th-$135,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 1:57. 1. bid between, cleared

Fractional/Final Time: 22.870, 46.300, 1:10.210, 1:22.140, 00.000, 1:34.360.

Trainer: James Toner

Winner: B G, 4, by Blame-All for Georgia

Scratched: Best Time, Azzurro, Vail of Honor, Mount Kenya, Per Diem.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Caveat Emptor124934-23-½2-½1-11-5¼I. Ortiz, Jr.6.804.202.802.40
Cleat120821-1½1-41-1½2-42-nkJ. Graham6.803.607.30
Group Hug120699-1½7-hd6-25-½3-2½T. Gaffalione2.602.20
Cool Rags12031111118-hd6-14-hdM. Pedroza29.00
Makai1201112-½2-13-33-3½5-1J. Castanon16.20
Van Dusen120253-1½4-2½4-24-16-1¼R. Santana, Jr.20.60
Invisible War120478-½9-hd9-38-67-2½J. Rosario8.30
Unembellished1201086-hd5-hd5-37-½8-7J. Velazquez20.10
Bold Licorice12011010-½10-210-29-hd9-6½J. Betancourt137.80
Timeforawoodford124767-½6-1½7-1½10-1210-28¾J. Leparoux17.90
Vancouver Moon120545-hd8-2111111L. Saez7.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-9-9) 3 Correct Paid $70.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (2-9-10) 3 Correct Paid $14.65. $0.1 Superfecta (9-8-6-3) paid $63.97; $0.5 Trifecta (9-8-6) paid $35.20; $1 Consolation Double (9-10) paid $6.20; $1 Daily Double (9-9) paid $25.70; $1 Exacta (9-8) paid $26.10; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

