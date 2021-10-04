4th-$135,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 1:57. 1. bid between, cleared
Fractional/Final Time: 22.870, 46.300, 1:10.210, 1:22.140, 00.000, 1:34.360.
Trainer: James Toner
Winner: B G, 4, by Blame-All for Georgia
Scratched: Best Time, Azzurro, Vail of Honor, Mount Kenya, Per Diem.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Caveat Emptor
|124
|9
|3
|4-2
|3-½
|2-½
|1-1
|1-5¼
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|2.40
|Cleat
|120
|8
|2
|1-1½
|1-4
|1-1½
|2-4
|2-nk
|J. Graham
|7.30
|Group Hug
|120
|6
|9
|9-1½
|7-hd
|6-2
|5-½
|3-2½
|T. Gaffalione
|2.20
|Cool Rags
|120
|3
|11
|11
|11
|8-hd
|6-1
|4-hd
|M. Pedroza
|29.00
|Makai
|120
|11
|1
|2-½
|2-1
|3-3
|3-3½
|5-1
|J. Castanon
|16.20
|Van Dusen
|120
|2
|5
|3-1½
|4-2½
|4-2
|4-1
|6-1¼
|R. Santana, Jr.
|20.60
|Invisible War
|120
|4
|7
|8-½
|9-hd
|9-3
|8-6
|7-2½
|J. Rosario
|8.30
|Unembellished
|120
|10
|8
|6-hd
|5-hd
|5-3
|7-½
|8-7
|J. Velazquez
|20.10
|Bold Licorice
|120
|1
|10
|10-½
|10-2
|10-2
|9-hd
|9-6½
|J. Betancourt
|137.80
|Timeforawoodford
|124
|7
|6
|7-½
|6-1½
|7-1½
|10-12
|10-28¾
|J. Leparoux
|17.90
|Vancouver Moon
|120
|5
|4
|5-hd
|8-2
|11
|11
|11
|L. Saez
|7.60
|9 (9)
|Caveat Emptor
|6.80
|4.20
|2.80
|8 (8)
|Cleat
|6.80
|3.60
|6 (6)
|Group Hug
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-9-9) 3 Correct Paid $70.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (2-9-10) 3 Correct Paid $14.65. $0.1 Superfecta (9-8-6-3) paid $63.97; $0.5 Trifecta (9-8-6) paid $35.20; $1 Consolation Double (9-10) paid $6.20; $1 Daily Double (9-9) paid $25.70; $1 Exacta (9-8) paid $26.10; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
