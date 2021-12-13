LEXINGTON, Ky. — At least 64 people died in nine counties when at least four tornadoes ravaged Kentucky late Friday night and early Saturday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday morning.
Beshear said he expects the death toll will increase, possibly up to 70 or 80.
One of the tornadoes left a path of destruction more than 200 miles long. The heaviest toll was paid in Graves County, where 20 deaths have been confirmed.
Beshear said Mayfield Consumer Products LLC reports that eight of 110 people working at the factory Friday night died when the building collapsed and another eight remain missing. “We pray this is true,” said an emotional Beshear.
Other counties with storm-related deaths include: Hopkins County, 13; Warren County, 12; Muhlenberg County, 11; Caldwell County, 4; Marshall County, 1; Taylor County, 1; Fulton County, 1; and Lyon County, 1.
Beshear said victims ranged from five months old to 86 years old. Six were under 18 years old, he said.
Statewide, 105 people remain unaccounted for, Beshear said. Of the 64 confirmed deaths, 18 have not yet been identified.
