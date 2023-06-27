LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2023--
Kernel, a leader in non-invasive neuroimaging, announces the publication of their study “Change in brain asymmetry reflects level of acute alcohol intoxication and impacts on inhibitory control” in the journal Scientific Reports - part of the Nature Portfolio of Journals. This study demonstrates the ability of the Kernel Flow1 neuroimaging system to measure dose-dependent brain responses to alcohol.
The Kernel Study Team recorded brain activity from 48 healthy participants on three separate visits. During each visit, participants received one of three types of alcoholic beverages: a low dose of alcohol (target Blood Alcohol Concentration [BAC] = 0.04%), a moderate dose of alcohol (target BAC = 0.08%), or a placebo dose (equivalent BAC = 0.00%). The order in which the beverages were served was randomized, and participants were blinded to which beverage they received at each visit. Prior to and after consuming the beverage, participants played an inhibitory control game (Go/no-go) while their brain activity was recorded by Flow1. Participants were also asked to provide subjective reports on their perception of the effects of the beverage.
Participants' behavioral performance on the game was only affected by the moderate (BAC = 0.08%) dose of alcohol, and not the low or placebo doses. However, Flow1 measurements revealed brain differences between all three doses of alcohol. Flow1 brain measurements were also related to the participants’ performance in the game. Interestingly, participant subjective reports on how the beverages affected them were unrelated to their game performance.
“This work is one of the first public demonstrations of Flow1's capability and its ease of use. Our first-generation Flow system successfully identified brain patterns that were unique to each of the three levels of alcohol in the drinks,” said Ryan Field, CEO of Kernel. “We are excited to expand this work to different psychoactive substances and uncover other subtle brain changes in clinical populations.”
About Kernel
Kernel has built a new class of functional neuroimaging technology that is scalable and easy to use. Our technology maintains the data quality of research systems that have come before it, allowing us to build robust brain-based biomarkers. These biomarkers enable a new field of precision neuromedicine, a transformative approach using brain data to inform mental and brain health. Similar to the way that genetic screening has revolutionized the understanding and treatment of cancer, brain data will personalize and accelerate neuromedicine.
