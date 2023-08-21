LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 21, 2023--
Kernel, a leader in non-invasive neuroimaging technology, is excited to announce the commencement of an observational study focused on characterizing early cognitive decline. The first patients in this study have been measured at the Neurology Center of Southern California (a Profound Research site), one of Kernel’s partners in this study. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of the Flow2 neuroimaging technology, this groundbreaking study aims to detect Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and measure the severity of MCI symptoms by analyzing Flow2 neurophysiological data obtained during a battery of cognitive tasks and resting state measures. The study cohorts consist of patients over the age of 55 diagnosed with MCI and age-matched healthy controls, and are open to enrollment to participants in Southern California.
Worldwide, there are over 55 million people living with dementia. As the global population ages, that number is expected to roughly double every 20 years. With disease modifying treatments starting to emerge for Alzheimer’s Disease, early detection and monitoring of MCI will become critical for early and effective interventions. By utilizing the portable and easy-to-use Flow2 technology, Kernel is paving the way for the development of robust brain-based biomarkers that can transform the way we screen for diseases related to cognitive function.
"For the first time, there is a tool available that provides a robust measure of cognition and brain health. Through this observational study, we are demonstrating that Kernel Flow can be easily used in primary care settings to monitor brain function," said Ryan Field, CEO of Kernel. "By identifying biomarkers of the condition at its source—the brain—we aspire to enable earlier detection and better interventions for all forms of dementia. In the future, we plan to combine our measurement with other biomarkers to provide a comprehensive picture of brain function. Just like cardiac disease is monitored, screened, and diagnosed with a battery of low-cost tests, we expect that identifying diseases of the brain will become similarly data-driven."
The collaborative efforts of Kernel, the Neurology Center of Southern California and the participating research sites demonstrate a shared commitment to driving innovation in cognitive health research and enhancing patient care.
"As a neurologist, I've seen the pressing need for better tools to detect cognitive decline early,” said Dr Sahagian, CEO of the Neurology Center of Southern California. “Flow2 neuroimaging technology holds great promise in providing valuable insights into brain health, enabling timely interventions and improved patient outcomes."
By combining expertise, resources, and state-of-the-art technology, these organizations aim to accelerate the development of personalized and effective interventions for cognitive decline.
About Kernel:
Kernel is a renowned innovator in non-invasive neuroimaging technology. By delivering research-grade data quality with Flow2 and building robust brain-based biomarkers, Kernel is at the forefront of enabling precision neuromedicine to transform mental and brain health.
About the Neurology Center of Southern California:
The Neurology Center of Southern California ( www.neurocenter.com ) is a Profound Research network site ( www.profoundresearch.io ). The Neurology Center of Southern California and Profound Research are dedicated to excellence in neurological care and research.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821737269/en/
CONTACT: Rebecca Baken
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES TECHNOLOGY NEUROLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO HARDWARE
SOURCE: Kernel
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/21/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/21/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821737269/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.