Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform, today announced strong growth for the first half of 2022.
The firm added more than 50 financial professionals and recorded $4.1 billion in new recruitment assets from January through June of 2022.
“We continue to attract highly successful teams of financial professionals who see the value of launching and owning their own private wealth practice,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “Our access to senior-level executives, a highly responsive customer service team, and genuine values paint firms a clear picture of our strong culture, leaving them confident they’ve found a partner to support them in meeting their goals.”
The additions include:
“We recognize the autonomy our financial professionals crave, and we meet firms where they’re at by providing the resources and technology their unique business model needs without cultivating a frustrating corporate environment,” Schwamb added. “We have a solid pipeline to take us through the remainder of the year and are excited to continue welcoming established professionals to the platform.”
Financial professionals have the option of independence through Kestra Financial or Kestra Private Wealth Services, a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial that provides a full-service offering including real estate, equipment, compliance, and technology. Kestra Financial also offers a customizable transition and payout plan to fit advisor needs.
To learn more about how Kestra Financial empowers success for wealth management professionals, visit www.kestrafinancial.com or call 1-800-508-SOAR.
About Kestra Financial
Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Holdings encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and support the best interest of their clients. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.
Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.
The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.
For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.
