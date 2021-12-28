STAMFORD, Conn. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021--
Keter Environmental Services (“Keter”), a full-service recycling and waste management company focused on providing first-class sustainable recycling and waste programs, today announced the acquisition of M-PASS Environmental (“M-PASS”), an Atlanta-based independent waste management and recycling solutions company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 2006, M-PASS has grown from a waste and recycling cost reduction consulting company to a turn-key waste and recycling solutions company that provides comprehensive waste management and recycling services to businesses in Georgia and across the United States. M-PASS serves customers across a number of industries including industrials and manufacturing, distribution, food and restaurants, multi-family housing, education, and beyond.
“We are excited to welcome the M-PASS team to the Keter family,” said Steven Schlussel, CEO of Keter. “Customers of both Keter and M-PASS stand to benefit tremendously from the combination of our platforms. M-PASS has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and efficiency across a broad range of sectors. The addition of M-PASS represents the continuation of our growth strategy as we seek to enhance our capabilities and deliver our full suite of services into new industries and geographies.”
“We are delighted to be joining Keter in our collective mission to help companies reduce costs, streamline their waste management and recycling programs, and realize their zero waste goals,” said Lorraine White, President and Founder of M-PASS. “We look forward to leveraging Keter’s unmatched technology and scale to offer our customers a broader set of high-quality waste and recycling solutions.”
Keter is the largest provider of recycling and waste services to the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry and has steadily built a growing presence across several industrial end markets, including food processing, medical device manufacturing, auto assembly, and engineered components. Through its proprietary software and digital platform, the company provides customers real-time recycling and waste reporting.
Last month, the company announced it received a significant investment from TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. With the investment from TPG, Keter continues to execute its growth strategy through a combination of organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions like M-PASS.
JGS Resources, a freight and waste logistics transaction advisory firm, served as financial advisor to M-PASS in relation to the acquisition.
Keter Environmental Services is a full-service recycling and waste management company focused on providing first-class sustainable recycling and waste programs on a national footprint. Keter works with forward-thinking companies who understand that increasing landfill diversion rates, improving operational efficiency, and leveraging technology for purposes of data and reporting is crucial to an effective and sustainable business strategy. Keter approaches every opportunity with the knowledge that each company they work with is unique in its waste streams, needs, goals, and challenges. For more information, please visit www.Keteres.com.
