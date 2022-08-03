Kevin Carpenter Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is pleased to announce that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to the 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. Also recognized was Jill Pemberton, chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who serves on the Board of Directors of The Toro Company.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006171/en/
Kevin Carpenter and Jill Pemberton Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America (Photo: Business Wire)
“ Savoy is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations,” said L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy magazine. “These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country’s highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market.”
With over 20 years of industry experience, Carpenter has responsibility for end-to-end integrated supply chain to plan, source, make and deliver for The Toro Company and across its portfolio of global brands. Carpenter joined The Toro Company in 2021 from Carrier Global Corporation where he served as vice president of operations for its Residential and Light Commercial Systems businesses. He also held other leadership positions at Carrier including vice president of quality and continuous improvement and vice president of advanced manufacturing. Prior to joining Carrier, Carpenter was vice president of manufacturing services at Rockwell Automation, Inc. and held earlier engineering and operations roles at General Electric, Magna International, Nexxus Lighting and General Motors/Delphi.
“I am honored and humbled to be recognized with so many powerhouse individuals across various industries,” said Carpenter. “This recognition further motivates me to advance The Toro Company’s global strategic priorities, drive meaningful change and help us to win in our markets. I am so excited about our future and the opportunities ahead.”
“We proudly congratulate both Kevin and Jill on receiving this distinguished and well-deserved recognition,” said Richard Olson, chairman and chief executive officer at The Toro Company. “Kevin is a valuable member of our executive team who has made swift and meaningful contributions and we benefit greatly from his expertise in helping to drive supply chain excellence and further strengthen our commitment to serving our customers. We are equally grateful to have Jill’s leadership on the Board and helping to drive our strategic vision with her extensive financial and brand experience. Our congratulations to Kevin, Jill and all of this year’s outstanding honorees.”
About The Toro Company
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2021, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006171/en/
CONTACT: Branden Happel
Senior Manager, Public Relations
The Toro Company
(952) 887-8930,branden.happel@toro.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: UTILITIES OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES ENERGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENGINEERING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING LANDSCAPE MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: The Toro Company
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/03/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/03/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006171/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.