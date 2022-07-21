North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.