FILE - Mexico's Secretary of Public Safety Genaro García Luna attends a news conference on the sidelines of an American Police Community meeting in Mexico City, Oct. 8, 2010. A key prosecution witness testified Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, that he delivered millions of dollars in payoffs destined for former Mexican public safety chief Luna, though the witness did not directly discuss what the money was allegedly buying: impunity for the infamous Sinaloa cartel.