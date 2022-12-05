LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
Global market intelligence company Keypoint Intelligence acknowledges Toshiba America Business Solutions as a premier logistics solutions provider by presenting the manufacturer the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023-2024 Pacesetter Award in Logistics. This marks a record-setting third consecutive time Toshiba has won the prestigious honor.
Helping Logistics Professionals Round-the-Clock
Toshiba earns Keypoint Intelligence's latest award by offering ruggedized products specifically engineered to tackle logistics applications while also delivering market-leading 24/7/365 service and support. Keypoint Intelligence determined Toshiba's market leadership in logistics upon evaluating related offerings in this area from an array of document imaging manufacturers.
More than 60 points of differentiation were considered across vital categories: hardware, software, service, service & support, professional services, security and market leadership.
"The ability to serve the needs of vertical-market customers takes more than just top-notch document imaging hardware. Being a leader in the field also requires a deep understanding of the challenges that customers in a given industry face every day, coupled with the ability to deliver solutions and services to address those pain points," says Jamie Bsales, director, workflow analysis for Keypoint Intelligence. "Our study showed that for the Logistics market, Toshiba can do exactly that."
Keypoint Intelligence pinpointed Toshiba’s industry-recognized e‑STUDIO ™ multifunction printers (MFPs) and label printers as capable systems designed and engineered to endure the challenges logistics settings present. A touchscreen overlay for dust protection, steel rails in paper trays, reinforced hinges on document feeders and doors bolster Toshiba e-STUDIO devices. Supporting a variety of authentication measures including PIN-based, login/password, smartcard and biometric readers, Toshiba MFPs deliver the level of security today's organizations expect.
Toshiba’s Elevate ™ customizable user interface – available within all e-STUDIO systems – is another significant feature benefitting logistics professionals. The UI automates routine workflows for individual employees as well as entire departments.
Toshiba label and receipt printers – featuring rugged elements throughout – help organize, track and deliver shipments. The manufacturer’s portable printers couple a stout design with IP54 dust and moisture protection as well as a proven five-foot drop resistance helping ensure continuous operation in rough-and-tumble settings. Metal frames and sturdy components further increase the durability and value Toshiba’s industrial printers offer.
Toshiba’s cloud-based Encompass ™ managed print as a service (MPaaS) program is yet another integral element empowering logistics operations.
Encompass secures and optimizes print fleets while helping conserve paper. Utilizing predictive maintenance analytics Toshiba's MPaaS program automatically monitors both device and network security while facilitating proactive technical support. Toshiba moreover is the only ledger-size (A3) manufacturer featuring an MPaaS program supporting label and receipt printers.
Keypoint Intelligence additionally presented high marks for Toshiba’s interactive digital signage. The Toshiba technology communicates key safety information, facilitates order fulfillment and provides incident tracking. Toshiba's round-the-clock tech support and on-site professional services were other determining factors in earning the Buyers Lab 2022–2023 Pacesetter Award in Logistics.
"Team Toshiba graciously thanks Keypoint Intelligence for once again presenting us with their respected logistics honor," states Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Business Development Bill Melo. "We continually strive to develop and deliver world-class solutions to enable logistics organizations to operate as efficiently, effectively and affordably as possible."
