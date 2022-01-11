HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
Keystone Agency Partners (KAP), a fast-growing independent insurance agency partnership platform, has named Angela Pacheco as the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Ms. Pacheco will lead human resources for the organization, enhancing benefits delivery, developing organizational structure, and deploying talent management and compensation strategies to enhance the employee experience while creating efficiencies and improving attraction and retention outcomes across the organization.
Ms. Pacheco joins Keystone Agency Partners from Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM), where she held various positions of increasing responsibility within the organization – culminating as Vice President of BSAM Business Services. Prior to Bridgestone Americas, Ms. Pacheco held several senior human resources roles with Rolls-Royce North America. She has a Master of Labor Relations and Human Resources and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Michigan State University.
“We are excited to bring on an executive of Angela’s caliber who specializes in organizational design, compensation, benefits, and talent strategy. Throughout her career, she has focused on employee experiences and has a proven track record of developing long-term strategies and facilitating alignment of business goals across an enterprise,” said Jeff Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Agency Partners. “We look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we continue to build our company’s experience across our team and independent insurance platform agencies.”
“During my career, I found a passion in creating an environment of empowerment and growth through goal achievement,” said Pacheco. “This matches the culture and operating philosophy of Keystone Agency Partners perfectly. I look forward to improving the talent, total reward and organizational strategies that are aligned with the needs of our fast-growing, high-performing organization.”
About Keystone Agency Partners
Keystone Agency Partners is a fast-growing independent insurance agency partnership platform which provides strategic, technology, financial and operational support to reignite an entrepreneurial spirit and support profitable growth within their platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.
