Kiavi, one of the nation’s largest lenders to real estate investors (REIs) and formerly known as LendingHome, today announced that Vinay Goel has joined the company as senior vice president, products. Reporting directly to Michael Bourque, Kiavi’s chief executive officer, Goel will lead Kiavi’s product function.
Goel comes to Kiavi with extensive leadership experience in product management for technology companies. He most recently served as the chief digital product officer at Jones Lang Lasalle, Inc. (JLL) where he led the company's technology and product strategy. Prior to that, Goel held various leadership roles at Google Inc., including leading all developer and imagery products for Google Maps.
“Vinay brings decades of experience, expertise and leadership in technology and product innovation. He has a deep understanding of real estate focused technologies and is a great addition to the leadership team. On behalf of the entire Kiavi team, I am excited to welcome Vinay to Kiavi,” said Michael Bourque, Kiavi CEO. “We believe technology will reshape the real estate industry, and are confident that under Vinay’s leadership we will continue to innovate products that help our customers make smarter decisions, close deals faster and unlock the full potential of their real estate investments.”
“It is an exciting time in Kiavi’s journey and I am thrilled to join the organization and lead the team to deliver products that address the unmet needs of our customers,” Goel said. “With Kiavi’s technology and data-driven insights we can support real estate investors at every stage of their journey and I am looking forward to further enhancing the customer experience with our products.”
Vinay holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from University of California, Berkeley and a masters in management from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
About Kiavi
Founded in 2013, Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, is one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. With Kiavi’s data and innovative financing solutions, real estate investors are empowered to make informed decisions, close deals faster and realize the full potential of their real estate investment strategies. Kiavi is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com, and follow us on Twitter. NMLS ID #1125207
