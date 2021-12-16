NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
Kidpik Corp. (“KIDPIK”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast will be accessible at the following link on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com. Analysts and investors may also call in by dialing (877)-545-0320 or (973)-528-0002 for international callers, conference ID 315694.
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com or by dialing (877)-481-4010 or (919)-882-2331 for international callers, conference ID 43975. The replay will be available until December 28, 2021.
About Kidpik Corp.
Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ:PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member’s style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.
