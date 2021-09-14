ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Intradiem, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for contact center and back-office teams, announces that Kimberly Hiler has joined the company as Chief People Officer.
In this role, Kim leads the execution of Intradiem’s “people-first” strategy, which prioritizes the growth and well-being of employees and customers as the driving force of the company’s success. Kim brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in human resources management and employee culture from her prior roles at World 50, Fiserv, and TRX. She has led initiatives in talent acquisition and management, employee compensation and benefits, employee relations, and other key employee development programs.
“Putting people first is at the heart of our success,” said Matt McConnell, CEO of Intradiem. “Kim’s people management expertise and her proven commitment to bringing out the best in people is a great addition to Intradiem. We’re thrilled to have her on the team.”
“Intradiem’s unique ‘people-first’ approach proves its value in the marketplace each day,” said Kimberly Hiler. “Treating employees with dignity is the starting point of a virtuous circle, freeing them from distraction and allowing them to create innovative solutions that help our customers deliver more efficient and more fundamentally human experiences to their customers.”
Kim earned an MBA from the University of Delaware and a BA from The Pennsylvania State University.
About Intradiem
Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve end-customer experiences. The company’s patented, AI-powered technology processes the massive data quantities generated by contact centers and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on a guaranteed return on their investment, with a 2X payback typical in the first year and 3X-5X in subsequent years. Intradiem powers more than one billion automated actions and helps customers save more than $100 million each year.
