FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2011, file photo, a wallet containing cash and a Visa card is displayed in Surfside, Fla. After a summer that might have included more spending than usual, a fall financial cleanse could get you back on track. You can start with looking back at your January goals and doing a simple financial audit. Then if you’re not already following a budget, create one to track your spending, and make checking finances part of your morning routine. The cleanse could also include a plan to pay off high-interest debt and a check of your upcoming tax responsibilities. Lastly, don’t forget to make some room for fun in your budget.