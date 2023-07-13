CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced its expansion into Arizona. The Grand Canyon State marks Kin’s first move into the U.S. Southwest, and it builds upon Kin’s growth and success in coastal, catastrophe-prone states like Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Alabama.
Arizona is experiencing rapid population growth and surging property values, but its extreme heat is also dialing up the frequency and severity of natural hazards like wildfires. And it’s not just temperatures playing a role – Arizona’s nearly three-decade-long drought is exacerbating the problem and putting more homes at risk.
“Climate change is increasing the number of dry days we see in the desert, and it’s creating a pressing need for improved home insurance options for the state’s longer wildfire seasons,” said Sean Harper, CEO of Kin. “Every home is different and carries its own risk, so the cost of Arizona home insurance can vary greatly. That’s why we look at granular insurance data, like the home’s location, age, and construction type, to assess its actual risk, rather than the general risk for the area, and provide comprehensive coverage with accurate prices.”
Kin’s direct-to-consumer model removes costly external agents from the equation and allows Kin to personalize policies and handle issues immediately with more attentive customer service. That high-touch assistance is combined with proprietary technology that equips Kin with the best possible understanding of the physical properties of homes and how they will be impacted by extreme weather.
Arizona residents can learn more and receive a quote by visiting www.kin.com/home-insurance/arizona.
About Kin
Kin is the only pure-play, direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the growing homeowners insurance market. Kin makes homeowners insurance more convenient and affordable by eliminating the need for external agents. Kin’s technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options for coverage, and fast, high-quality claims service. Behind the scenes, Kin utilizes thousands of data points about each property to provide accurate pricing and produce better underwriting results. Kin is a fully licensed carrier that offers coverage through its reciprocal exchanges which are owned by its customers. To learn more, visit www.kin.com.
