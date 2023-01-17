CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal ®, today announced its expansion into South Carolina. Kin is entering the Palmetto State to offer a seamless way for homeowners and landlords to protect their most valuable assets, despite being exposed to several risks.
South Carolina's proximity to the Atlantic Coast makes it vulnerable to extreme weather – it ranks among the top 10 states for hurricane risk and has a nearly 80% chance of being affected by a tropical system each year. Because the average size of a tropical system is approximately 300 miles in diameter, more than five million residents are susceptible to high winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes. The impacted population will likely increase in the coming years, as South Carolina was the third fastest-growing state in 2022.
“We can’t change the weather in South Carolina, but we can save people substantial time, stress, and money when it comes to protecting their home,” said Sean Harper, CEO of Kin. “Our technology enables us to reduce and even eliminate many of the steps and expenses associated with traditional ways of doing business in the insurance industry. From quote to claim, everything we do is designed to deliver the best possible experience for the customer.”
Kin combines proprietary technology with personalized, high-touch assistance to customize policies that suit customers’ needs. By factoring in property records, permit data, and aerial imagery, among other sources, Kin gains the best possible understanding of the physical properties of homes and how they will be impacted by extreme weather. This helps customers receive the right coverage for the right price, and then Kin supports them over a continuum to ensure their safety and wellbeing.
South Carolina is the first state where Kin is offering coverage through its new reciprocal exchange, which has a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional, from Demotech and is regulated just like any other insurance company, but it’s owned by Kin’s customers.
South Carolina residents can learn more and receive a quote by visiting www.kin.com/home-insurance/south-carolina.
About Kin
Kin is the only pure-play, direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the growing homeowners insurance market. Kin makes homeowners insurance more convenient and affordable by eliminating the need for external agents. Kin’s technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options for coverage, and fast, high-quality claims service. Behind the scenes, Kin utilizes thousands of data points about each property to provide accurate pricing and produce better underwriting results. Kin is a fully licensed carrier that offers coverage through its reciprocal exchanges which are owned by its customers. To learn more, visit www.kin.com.
